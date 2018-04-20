‘Bleach’ Live-Action Movie Trailer Has Fans Hyped

Today anime fans got to see the official Bleach live-action movie trailer, and that footage conveyed just how the film is depicting the series’ characters, mythos, and trademark action. As far as anime adaptations go, it seemed pretty in-line with the source material (at least to this casual observer), but how do hardcore fans feel about it?

Read below to see how social media is reacting to the Bleach live-action trailer, as well as how fans are feeling about these versions of Ichigo, Rukia, Orihime, Byakuya and Sosuke, the various evil spirits featured in the trailer, and the overall approach by director Shinsuke Sato, who also directed Gantz, and Death Note: Light Up the New World.

Mind. Blowin.

this bleach movie is looking pretty good ? — kamaria (@whisperske) April 19, 2018



The trailer for the live action Bleach movie is ??? too — I Hate Y’all (@itsMikeJames) April 19, 2018



This emoji ?pretty much sums up the reaction we’ve seen from a lot of Bleach fans. It may be too soon to call the enthusiastic viewers a “majority,” but the early swell of support seems to be there.

The Skeptics

Bleach movie trailer has exceeded expectations ? — Kurosaki Ichigo ✖️ (@Ichigotheone) April 19, 2018



I will admit I’ve never been excited for live action movies but Bleach looks fucking awesome 🙂 as @JamesHanson94 have been taking about it. It was beautiful ? — KaioKnuckles (@KaioKnuckles) April 19, 2018



The biggest accomplishment this trailer may be able to count is that it’s seeming to convert fans who have been skeptical about live-action anime adaptations to at least approach the movie with some hope.

The Immovable Ones

Wish i liked live action anime movies, they are just so low quality and a letdown 99% of the time RT @pKjd: New teaser poster visuals for the live-action “Bleach” movie https://t.co/5KftRcb6yU pic.twitter.com/wRDLzvsS3k — ʸᵒᵃ (@Yurt) April 19, 2018



It doesn’t seem like this fan has seen the trailer yet, but the stigma of live-action anime adaptations seems to be holding some viewers back from going into this with an open mind.

Character Love

OH MY GOSH I JUST WATCHED THE TRAILER FOR THE BLEACH MOVIE AND SAW RENJI AND HOLY FUCK ASDFGHJKLRIVNXKSKDJFK KDBNDDCD#Bleach pic.twitter.com/fHkWWbtoeD — Alice Laiho (@AliceLaiho) April 19, 2018



Saw the newest Bleach movie trailer…



This looks watchable, wow. They definitely changed the plot but still.



Ichigo and Byakuya casting choices are meh. But Renji is on point, especially the costume. — Feyt (@BigBossnian) April 19, 2018



Fans each have their favorite Bleach characters, and early reactions show that those characters will be getting a lot of love and debate for some time.

Motivated Viewers

Me on my way to the theatre to see the bleach live action movie ??#bleach pic.twitter.com/vDj04xq8sG — Nate☠️ (@DeathRevolver10) April 19, 2018



This viewer found a perfect shot from the trailer to express their excitement at the prospect of seeing this film. We’re sure many other fans would agree with this image.

The Resurrection

This movie will bring Bleach back. After watching that Trailer, i can say it without a doubt now. I’m not worthy of this movie. My live reaction will be up soon! — Platinum Equinox (@PlatinumEquinox) April 19, 2018



This Bleach fan thinks the film will be popular enough to bring the series back. That theory is definitely not outside the realm of possibility, so fingers crossed!

Even Bigger Hopes

|| What if, at the end of the live action Bleach movie, they’d show a trailer of a new season in Bleach Ｏ(≧▽≦)Ｏ — • Z A N G E T S U • 斬月 (@NaimenNoHoro) April 19, 2018



Fans like this don’t just want the series to get new life after the movie – they want the movie to actually end on the announcement of a new series! Is that too much to ask for?

The Bleach English Dub broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.