Bleach, Naruto Voice Actor Takaya Hashi Dead at 72

In the anime world, voice actor Takaya Hashi had quite the resume to lean on. Born in 1952 in Japan, the voice actor has been a part of some of the biggest anime franchises, while also providing voices for major North American projects that make their way to the Asian nation. Recently, Hashi’s talent agency announced that the legendary actor had passed away at 72, leaving behind an amazing legacy and several characters in ongoing series across the board. Needless to say, Takaya is sure to be missed in the anime world and beyond.

Takaya’s talent agency, Apte Pro, released the following statement regarding the voice actor’s passing of a heart attack on August 27th earlier this week, ““It is with great sadness that we inform you that our company President and CEO, Takaya Kato (stage name: Takaya Hashi), passed away suddenly in the morning of August 27, 2025, due to a myocardial infarction [heart attack]. He was 72.” Hashi might be best known for his characters like Naruto’s Kakuzu, Bleach’s Robert Accutrone, Spy x Family’s Donovan Desmond, One Piece’s Inuarashi, Pokemon’s Flint, and perhaps too many others to list in one article. Needless to say, the breadth of his experience and the dedication he brought to his roles made Takaya Hashi a force within the anime role.

Honoring Takaya Hashi

On top of the many anime roles he voiced throughout his long voice acting career, Takaya also played big parts in Japanese dubs of North American classics. Over the years, Hashi voiced the likes of Kim Possible’s Steven Barkin, Corpse Bride’s Finis Everglot, Alice in Wonderland’s Blue Caterpillar, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’s Goblin King, and more. Hashi’s talents weren’t just restricted to movies and television, as he also played significant parts in the video game world.

When it comes to gaming, Hashi has had significant roles in games including Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Octopath Traveler, Xenoblade Chronicles, Guilty Gear Strive, Monster Hunter Rise, Dragon Quest, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. With his passing fresh in the news, there has yet to be word on whether his roles in ongoing anime, such as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Spy x Family, will be recast. In the Forger family’s anime story, Donovan Desmond plays a significant role in the world of Spy x Family, especially in the upcoming storylines.

Hashi’s first voice acting roles were a part of anime classics Aura Battler Dunbine and Fist of the North Star, both arriving early in the 1980s. Ever since these early works, Takaya has been a steady fixture in the entertainment world, and he is sure to be missed by pop culture fans and those whose lives he was a part of.

Our thoughts are with Takaya Hashi’s friends and family during this difficult time.

Via Apte Pro