‘Bleach’ Gives Nel and Momo Valentine’s Makeovers

If you didn’t already know, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. You can find chocolate hearts almost anywhere you go as the holiday approaches, but that isn’t the only sign of the impending day.

No, Bleach is also getting into the fun, and it is using Nelliel and Hinamori to do so.

Over on Twitter, the page for Bleach‘s latest mobile game shared its designs for Nel and Momo’s holiday looks. The app, which is called Paradise Lost, will let fans use Valentine’s Day-themed versions of the Bleach heroines as they play.

As you can see below, the trailer for Nel gives her a powerful in-game companion. The Arrancar is given a frilly dress to wear, and she can summon a massive bunny rabbit who can fight off Hollows. The character can also enchant opponents and make them lose health if they look upon her kawaii face for too long.

When it comes to Momo, the Soul Reaper is a bit more toned down than Nel. The girl is seen wearing a school uniform and carries a basket of Valentine’s Day treats. Momo can use her goodies to fully restore an ally’s health and send some of their foregone damage to an enemy. So, here’s to hoping Momo can team up with Ichigo since the hero tends to injure himself.

If you are not familiar with Bleach‘s latest game, don’t be too surprised. After all, the game is only available in Japan at the moment. Bleach: Paradise Lost debuted in 2017 and was created by LINE. The mobile app operates much like Pokemon GO as it uses geo-based infrastructures to help gamers fight Hollows. Users will stumble upon the creatures as they walk about their day-to-day haunts, and they can collect new Soul Reapers to take down those Hollow in in-game fights.

