Spy x Family Confirms Date for Its Next Major Anime Update

Spy x Family has announced that it’s going to have a major event for the anime later this year, and has set a date for when fans can hope to see the next major update for the franchise’s future. Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family has been a huge hit ever since the series made its anime adaptation debut a few years ago, and has since gone on for multiple seasons and even a theatrically released feature film. But after the third season ended last year, there was unfortunately no word on a potential future.

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Spy x Family Season 3 wrapped up its run late last year, and sadly did not reveal whether or not it would be continuing with the next release of the anime much like the other two seasons had done before. But that could be changing soon enough as Spy x Family has officially announced they will be hosting a special stage event for the anime and its cast later this November in Japan. Which will likely come with the next big update.

Spy x Family Confirms Major Anime Event for November 2026

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Spy x Family has officially announced its “Anime Extra Mission II” event coming to Japan on November 8th, and notably this is two years after the first event of its kind happened in 2024 (and where we got updates from the anime at the time). The voice cast for the series will be in attendance for the event as well, and that makes it the perfect time to reveal what’s next for the anime. As for that future, it’s still very much unclear as the anime could potentially return for a new TV season or movie instead.

If the anime does return for a new full season of the series, there is plenty of material to potentially cover. Spy x Family Season 3 wrapped up its run with the final moments of the Wheeler Arc from Endo’s original manga, and that leaves plenty of space for a fourth season. The next arc starts with Anya taking on the final exams of her first term at Eden Academy, and that will determine whether or not Operation Strix will move forward from there. Good ground to cover for a fourth season.

What’s Going on With Spy x Family?

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Spy x Family could also decide to go the feature film route for the franchise again as it’s also the kind of story where fans love seeing the Forger Family go on their regular daily adventures. While the core of the series is moving the overall Operation Strix storyline forward, the events from chapter to chapter rarely have a major arc or through line. It’s more so in these smaller bursts, and the anime team could easily stick another movie story right into that timeline with ease.

It seems like Spy x Family‘s current manga release might be heading towards some major developments with Donovan Desmond at last, but we’ll have to see whether or not that’s the case. There have been just as many fake outs seen with these new developments as there have been actual reveals in the manga, so fans are always on their toes to see which way it all goes. It’s the same case for the anime too, so make sure to catch up with it all streaming with platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix and more.

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