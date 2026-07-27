Crunchyroll’s Critically Acclaimed Action Series’ Creator Confirms Ending Is Already Decided

As the largest streaming hub for anime fans across the globe, Crunchyroll releases dozens of exciting new series each quarter. Although it’s the Summer anime season right now, one of the Spring 2026 series is still ongoing since it was released in two cours. Along with its Hulu premiere on July 4th, 2026, the anime will also land on Netflix on the same day, further expanding the audience while it was still ongoing on Crunchyroll. Daemons of the Shadow Realm gathered quite a lot of hype even before its anime debut since it’s created by the legendary manga creator Hiromu Arakawa.

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Best known for Fullmetal Alchemist, the creator has been active over the years, known for several other acclaimed series such as Silver Spoon, which also has an anime adaptation. The manga series of Daemons of the Shadow Realm began serialization in 2021, and it hasn’t shared any updates on the finale so far. However, Arakawa recently confirmed that she has already decided how the manga will end.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm Creator Already Decided The Story’s Conclusion

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Earlier this month, Square Enix shared a video featuring the behind-the-scenes of Daemons of the Shadow Realm featuring the creator. Arakawa confirmed, “I think I mentioned this in relation to Fullmetal as well… But I have the ending pretty much figured out… And then I have various major events like stations en route to that destination. It’s then a matter of drawing lines between these stations.”

Considering that Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the rarest Shonen series with a completely satisfying ending, fans can expect the same from Arawaka’s other series as well. Daemons of the Shadow Realm is nowhere near its finale since there are a lot of things left to be resolved. However, since the creator already has a fair idea of what the destination will look like, all that’s left is for her to draw whatever happens in between so the journey comes to a close.

What Is Daemons of the Shadow Realm About?

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Thanks to a captivating premiere episode, this acclaimed supernatural action was able to make a huge impact with a shocking twist that helps kick off the story. The story follows the tale of twin siblings Yuru, a hunter of animals, and Asa, who has been locked in a cage by the villagers to perform a special duty.

Their fates have been decided since birth, and the siblings had to live according to what they believed was their destiny. However, when a group of armed men assaults the village and kills every adult on sight, Yuru learns the shocking truth about his sister. Grief-stricken after learning the truth behind what the villagers did to fool him, he embarks on a quest to reclaim his birthright despite the struggles to save the world from destruction.

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