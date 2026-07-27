One Piece Just Introduced Weapons Even More Important Than the Ancient Weapons

One Piece continues to dive deeper into its lore as Imu, the King of the World, torments all of Elbaph, and in the latest installment, the series may have introduced weapons far more important than the Ancient Weapons. The Ancient Weapons have long been described as some of the greatest weapons ever to exist since the world’s earliest days, making them central to the story. During the Egghead Arc, it was also revealed that Imu used one of these weapons to erase an entire island, while the other two, one hidden in Wano and the other being Shirahoshi herself, remain weapons of immense destruction that are expected to play a major role in the final war.

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However, they have never been revealed as weapons that will help Luffy or his allied forces defeat Imu and the World Government. In fact, with the World Government already possessing one of the Ancient Weapons, it is likely to become a major obstacle instead. Therefore, the latest revelation that there are also 19 weapons dating back to the formation of the World Government after the Void Century, all of which are under Imu’s possession, is a striking revelation. It hides an important detail: the absence of a 20th weapon, as it has been revealed that a total of 20 kingdoms came together to form the World Government.

One Piece‘s Latest Revelation May Hold the Key to Defeating Its Main Villain

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One Piece Chapter 1189, titled “King of the World,” sees Sommers reveal that 19 kingdoms formed the World Government by placing their weapons around the Empty Throne, and it is these very weapons that Imu can wield through Omen while also granting his subordinates, the God’s Knights, access to them. Notably, the absence of a 20th weapon is a detail keen fans can immediately notice, as One Piece previously established that 20 kingdoms united against the Great Kingdom before the Void Century. It has also been revealed that one of those rulers refused, now identified as Nefertari D. Lily, and the weapon of her kingdom may be the one that defies Imu and the World Government.

Therefore, the weapon representing the Nefertari clan could become the symbolic key to defeating Imu through an act of rebellion. This may also explain why Imu has been so obsessed with Lily and now Vivi, hoping to seize the weapon that could ultimately defy him. So far, Imu has been portrayed as the embodiment of a devil, and perhaps he gained this power by making a deal with a dark force that also warned him that the one who defied him would eventually become his downfall.

Considering that no weapon so far, not even Loki’s Ragnir, has been able to damage Imu, it suggests there is a specific way to defeat him, and the absence of the 20th weapon, despite the long-established union of 20 kingdoms, is a detail that should not be overlooked. Fortunately, One Piece is diving deeper into its endgame and gradually unveiling these mysteries, meaning fans may soon learn what became of the 20th weapon. The lore surrounding the 20 kingdoms has always been central to the series, and mentioning 19 weapons while omitting one is far too significant a detail to ignore.

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