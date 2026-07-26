Crunchyroll’s Best New Shonen Anime of 2026 Just Formed the Perfect New Shonen Duo

Black Torch, the hottest new shonen anime currently airing on Crunchyroll, is proving itself to be one of the best new shonen anime with perfect shonen elements. Every anime season introduces new series that fill the void left by classic shonen storytelling, and Summer 2026 is no exception. Ever since its release, Black Torch has delivered the perfect shonen elements that have solidified it as one of the standout new shonen anime of the season. At the same time, it has incorporated other nuances that make it strikingly similar to one of the biggest shonen anime ever, Jujutsu Kaisen.

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The uncanny resemblance to Jujutsu Kaisen has continued to grow through three episodes, and future developments could further solidify it as the perfect replacement for the series. However, what makes Black Torch so enjoyable is that it stands as a perfect shonen anime in its own right. The dynamic between the series’ protagonist and his inner demon, a power he accidentally acquired, perfectly captures the classic shonen trope of a hero with a monstrous side. Now, the series is expanding into other nuances as well. Following the formation of a trio featuring two male characters and one female character, Black Torch‘s latest episode has also introduced a duo dynamic between Jiro Azuma and Reiji Kirihara. Their relationship embodies the iconic bond found in many legendary shonen duos and has the potential to become one of the next great additions to that lineage.

Black Torch Continues to Prove It’s the Perfect New Shonen Anime With Iconic Shonen Elements

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The previous episode of Black Torch, as it introduced the main members of the newly formed unit “Black Torch,” instantly established the iconic tension between its two male characters, with both being rude to each other and refusing to respect one another at first. Coincidentally, it was also revealed that the two, Jiro Azuma and Reiji Kirihara, had to fight each other to prove they deserved to be part of the newly formed unit. Their first bout immediately proved that their dynamic, at least in terms of strength, perfectly complements each other, with the main character relying on brute strength while the supporting male character stands out through logic.

Although Jiro ultimately wins the fight, Reiji more than proves himself to be the more logically inclined fighter. The rest of the episode further highlights their strengths as they are assigned their first official mission together, and their dynamic perfectly represents the iconic shonen duo of brute force and logic working side by side. Their constant bickering also makes their interactions even more entertaining.

The latest episode ends with Jiro and Reiji confronting a powerful enemy, meaning the next episode will be even more important in highlighting their dynamic, especially in battle. Based on what has transpired so far, it is evident that their combination is shaping up to be one of the best sources of duo action a shonen anime could provide. With each new episode released on Crunchyroll, Black Torch continues to prove itself as one of the best new shonen anime by delivering perfect shonen nuances. That is especially impressive considering its manga was canceled, making it all the more surprising that the original series met that fate and raising hopes that the anime’s debut will help the manga gain more recognition.

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