Black Clover Shares First Look at One of Its Final Manga Releases

Black Clover is gearing up for two final releases for Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, and the first look has been revealed at one of these key books hitting shelves in Japan later this Summer. Black Clover officially ended its manga run earlier this year after 11 full years of serialization. The final chapters of the series settled things for Asta and Yuno, and was seen as one of the better Shonen Jump endings that fans have gotten over the past couple of years. There are still more releases on the way, however.

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With Yuki Tabata’s final chapters hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine earlier this Spring, the manga will be getting its official physical release in Japan later this Summer. Coming to shelves next month is also an official guidebook for the series that will feature more behind the scenes information from Tabata about how it was all put together. This new guidebook has officially revealed its cover art, and it’s a great final look at Asta and all of the favorites. Check it out below.

Black Clover Officially Reveals Final Guidebook Cover Art

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover‘s official guidebook will be hitting shelves in Japan on August 4th, and there is plenty to be excited about for its release. The biggest of which is the announcement that it will be including an exclusive 15 page manga story from Tabata himself. Likely expanding on Black Clover‘s manga finale, this could be the moment where the creator adds in an extra epilogue story to bring the series to a more complete conclusion than before. It’s what happened with both My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen in the past couple of years too.

Unfortunately it’s yet to be revealed what fans can hope to see from this new chapter, but it’s likely going to serve as a final stamp that Tabata puts on the story as a whole. With Black Clover‘s original finale settling the war against Lucius Zogratis and ultimately crowning a new Wizard King when it all came to an end. But even with how conclusive it felt, there were still a few lingering questions left unresolved when it came to Asta’s potential love life for the future. This additional chapter could finally settle that and resolve the finale’s big mystery.

Black Clover Season 2 Premieres This October 2026

Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover‘s anime will be keeping the franchise going strong, however, as it’s officially making its return for Season 2 sometime this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. A release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, but it will be streaming its new episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits. It’s also yet to confirm how many episodes it will be running for when it premieres, but it’s likely not going to be anywhere near as long as the massive first season was five years ago.

Ayataka Tanemura takes over as director for this new season after spearheading Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (which was very well received among fans) with Studio Pierrot. But that’s the only major shift as the voice cast and production staff is returning from the first season such as Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, and Minako Seki composing the music.

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