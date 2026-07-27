Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Replacement Unveils Exciting New Update

Solo Leveling is one of the most successful anime series in recent years, and its explosive popularity was only possible because fans were already familiar with the light novel and manhwa adaptation. It’s no surprise that a series with such a massive global fanbase broke all streaming records on Crunchyroll. The anime has already released two seasons so far and confirmed a feature film during this year’s Anime Expo. However, while fans await more updates on the Solo Leveling film, Crunchyroll released a perfect replacement series this month. Based on a webtoon written by Jiksong Sanji and illustrated by 3B2S, Tomb Raider King caught viewers’ eye thanks to its similarities with Solo Leveling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime is streaming exclusively on the platform, releasing new episodes every Wednesday at 10:20 A.M. PT. While the anime debuted on July 9th, 2026, the dubbed episodes only started streaming on July 23rd. Along with a confirmation of the English dub’s debut, the official website of Crunchyroll also shared details on the cast and crew. The anime is scheduled for 12 episodes, and might reveal plans for a sequel after the season finale.

What Is Tomb Raider King About?

Image courtesy of FUJI TV

The story centers around Jooheon, a talented tomb raider who was ruthlessly betrayed by his corporate employer. Filled with hatred as he is left for dead, he is now working undercover as he plans to take his former employer down. He returns 15 years into the past and with the knowledge of the future, he plans to steal all the tombs before anyone could get their hands on them. As the story continues, he also faces off against the Tower of Pride, where his skills are put to the test.

IsTomb Raider King Really Similar to Solo Leveling?

Image courtesy of FUJI TV

The biggest reason why Tomb Raider King even grabbed attention was thanks to its similarities with Solo Leveling. While the stories are different at their cores, it’s impossible to miss how the narrative structure is so similar. Both series are heavily action-driven with intense battles, countless mysteries surrounding the world, and overpowered protagonists.

Thanks to a mysterious phenomenon, tombs and dungeons begin appearing in the world, posing a challenge for everyone around them. The protagonists also gain new powers to overcome such difficulties. Not to mention that both protagonists got a second chance at life to climb the ladder. Solo Leveling focuses on dungeon hunting so Jinwoo can level up thanks to a mysterious system, whereas Tomb Raider King leans into a corporate treasure war, comedy, and stealing powerful artifacts from rivals using prior knowledge of the future.

Additionally, unlike Solo Leveling, Tomb Raider King focuses on time travel, where Jooheon doesn’t want others to take advantage of him anymore. He embarks on a journey for personal motivation so he can take revenge on those who betrayed him. This is why he appears far more ruthless than Jinwoo, who only wanted power for the sake of his family.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!