Demon Slayer Returns With New Look as Fans Wait on Part 2 Updates

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is on the cusp of a major update, and has dropped a fun new look for the franchise’s fan favorites as fans wait on what’s next to come in the second film. One year ago, Demon Slayer made its return to the big screen in Japan with the first film in a new trilogy adapting the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga. It has been doing very well since then and is finally going to be making its streaming debut soon.

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But while the home media release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is already great news of its own, fans are more anxiously waiting to find out more about the second film in the trilogy. It’s going to be a very tough wait considering it’s been a year without any real forward movement yet, but at least the wait will be easier as Ufotable has shared a special festival poster for Tanjiro and the others that gives them some much needed time to relax.

What’s Going on With Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2?

Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 is currently in development with Studio Ufotable, but not many concrete details have yet to be revealed as of this time. No concrete release window or date have been announced, nor has the film even revealed information about the production staff working on it. The second film will likely carry over much of the team from the first film, but you really never know until it’s confirmed one way or the other. And we might not get that confirmation for a while.

This special poster gives Tanjiro and the others fun makeovers for the Awa Dance festival in Japan later this Summer, and will even see members of the voice cast taking part for the occasion. It’s a cool way to keep the franchise active during this dearth of news, and we likely won’t see anything much from the Infinity Castle Part 2 release until next year. It was previously labeled as one of Ufotable’s “Future Projects” at a studio event earlier this year, so fans will unfortunately be waiting a bit longer before we get something truly new for the franchise.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Streams This Week

Courtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures

On the bright side, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will finally be available for streaming and for purchase on digital platforms later this week. Hitting a year after the film first launched in theaters across Japan, the film will officially begin streaming with Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan on July 28th at 8:00AM PT with Japanese and English dubbed audio. It’s also going to be hitting Netflix for a few key regions in Asia outside of Japan, but remains exclusive to Crunchyroll elsewhere.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will also be available for digital purchase in North America on the same day with platforms such as the Apple TV app, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Fandango if you wanted to own it, however. The release of the first film will finally make room for Part 2 when it comes to promotional time and materials, so hopefully we’ll see the ball rolling on all of it soon enough. All eyes are on Jump Festa 2027 later this December for a potential update.

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