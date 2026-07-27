Major Netflix Reboot Anime Confirms Season 3 Release Date at Last

A major reboot is coming back for Season 3 later this year, and Netflix has finally set a release date for its big return. Netflix has been offering a greater amount of exclusive anime releases and licenses over the past few years, but some of the most interesting have been full on revivals or reboots for classic franchises. They’ve been digging into the vault in terms of what kind of franchises make their way to the screen, and thankfully that has included a MAPPA studio produced reboot that’s taken fans by surprise.

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Rumiko Takahashi’s Ranma 1/2 has been in the midst of a new reboot anime series as part of the wider celebration of Shogakukan’s 100th anniversary in the same vein as other reboots like Urusei Yatsura seen before. With the second season wrapping up its run last year, the anime quickly confirmed that it would be coming back to Netflix this year with a third season. Now with a new poster for the the coming episodes and cast additions, Ranma 1/2 Season 3 is confirmed to be releasing with Netflix on October 3rd.

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Ranma 1/2 Season 3 will be making its debut with Netflix on October 3rd as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and will likely be releasing its new episodes on a weekly basis much like the first two seasons. It will also feature a returning staff from the first two seasons with Konosuka Uda directing the new season for MAPPA. Kimiko Ueno provides the scripts, Hiromi Taniguchi provides the character designs, and Yoshiko Saito, Kosuka Kawamura, Riko Kaneda, and Haruki Miura serve as chief animation directors.

There will also be a returning voice cast from the first two seasons as well, and new additions to the crew have been revealed with this update. New voices joining for Ranma 1/2 Season 3 include Masako Nozawa as Grand Master, Jun Fukuyama as Sentaro Daimonji, Minami Tanaka as Tsubasa Kurenai, and Mayumi Tanaka and Saori Hayami in currently unnamed roles. Their two characters can even be seen in this new poster, but their names are being kept hidden until their full reveal in the anime later this Fall.

What’s Next for Ranma 1/2?

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Much like the other remakes we’ve seen from Rumiko Takahashi’s classic projects, Ranma 1/2 has been able to stick out beyond its initial nostalgic hook to be a modern anime that gets new eyes on it with each new episodes. Thanks to the production team at MAPPA, the action comedy has never looked better. Its martial arts focus makes even the most ridiculous conflicts fun to watch, and it’s catching that vibe that made it popular with fans during the franchise’s original run in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

It’s also got a dash of romance in there with a ton of romantic rivals for both Ranma and Akane, and the third season is going to take things even further with Ranma’s rivalry with Ryoga reaching a fever pitch. Their rivalry is at the center of all of the promotional materials for Ranma 1/2 Season 3 thus far, so make sure you catch up with the first two seasons now streaming with Netflix in the meantime.

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