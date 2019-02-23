Crunchyroll Shares All ‘Bleach’ Opening, Ending Themes in High Quality

Tite Kubo’s Bleach was not only one of the most popular manga series during its tenure, but it spawned an incredibly popular anime series. Though its truncated end left the anime without a complete finish, fans still fondly look back on the series from time to time.

One such way fans love to revisit the anime is through its many opening and ending themes. It can be tough to find all of them given the anime’s age, but luckily Crunchyroll has done fans a solid and gathered them all into two big collections.

The first video collects the anime’s 15 opening themes and can be seen above. The second collects the series’ 30 ending themes. You can check it out below.

The two videos show off just how wildly different each of the anime’s openings and endings were over the series’ 366 episodes, and will definitely tug at those nostalgic heartstrings. Fans of the series who have tried to look up the themes in the past can attest to how difficult these themes are hard to find, and even harder to watch given the standard definition release of the series.

But now the struggle to rewatch your favorite opening and ending themes is over, and now fans can sit back and enjoy either the 22 minute long opening theme collection, or the 43 minute ending theme collection.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

