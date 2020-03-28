Stunning Bleach Cosplay Takes on Orihime’s Boldest Look

As part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of Tite Kubo’s Bleach, the anime will be making a huge comeback next year as it finally adapts the final Thousand-Year Blood War arc of the original manga. Fans have been asking for this ever since the original anime run came to a truncated ending because it not only will be finishing the anime’s story for good, but it’s because fans will finally see how some of the coolest characters, makeovers, and stylish battles will be animated after waiting for such a long time.

Fans have been celebrating Bleach‘s big return after it was officially announced to be in the works for a 2021 release just a few days ago, and have already been thinking about all the big moments from the manga’s final arc that they can’t wait to see in anime form for the first time. One of these big debuts fans have wanted to see is from Orihime Inoue, who gets a big makeover for the final arc’s events.

As Orihime’s boldest look in the franchise to date, this look made its debut during the final phase of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc and resulted in quite the hilarious reaction from the series’ main character, Ichigo Kurosaki. Thanks to artist @aero_cat (who you can find on Instagram here) bringing this bold look to life, now we know Orihime’s final makeover has just as big of an impact as it always had! Check it out:

Orihime was undoubtedly one of the most popular characters from the series when Bleach was at its peak, and with the new anime adapting this bold final look for her there’s a good chance she’ll be the most popular all over again! Then again, this final arc of the series reveals a ton of makeovers for the fan-favorites that show off all kinds of power ups as they take on the new enemies. It’s why fans have been wanting to see it for such a long time!

Are you excited to see Orihime Inoue’s final look debuting in the new Bleach anime? Which characters are you most excited to see from the final arc of the series? Have you revisited the original anime at all to prepare for its big return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!