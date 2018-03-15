‘Bleach’ Spin-Off Shares Grimmjow’s Surprising Turn

For the most part, things are all quiet on the Bleach front. The anime wrapped a few years ago, and the manga went out soon after. This year, Tite Kubo’s series is back in the headlines now that its first live-action adaptation is on the way, but that’s not all. There is also a spin-off manga for Bleach going on, and its latest installment revealed some interesting facts about Grimmjow.

And no — it has nothing to do with him fighting Ichigo. Sorry about that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you didn’t know, Bleach has a serialized spinoff going on in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump + publication. The series, which takes place after Bleach ends, released its second part not long ago. Translators are now posting summaries of the story, and the latest update caught up with Grimmjow.

Apparently, the Arrancar has beef with the Soul Society, but he isn’t about to ambush the realm without reason. This time, Grimmjow wants to fight for something other than his bloodlust, and fans admit they are impressed.

According to translations, Grimmjow has disappeared from Hueco Mundo, and his fellow Arrancar are concerned. The world is still in shambles after the end of Bleach, but Tier Halibel and Neliel Tu Odelschvank are worried about their comrade’s exit. The two are particularly concerned the blue-haired fighter has gone to taunt Ichigo, but it seems he has gone to the Soul Society instead.

Neliel is left to think over Grimmjow’s action over the last six months, and she comes to the conclusion the man must have left for Soul Society for a surprising reason. Rather than to fight for his enemies, it looks like Grimmjow went to protect Hueco Mundo. The man may be fickle, but he has an appreciation for the place he calls home. If Soul Society’s latest Soul Reaper danger poses a threat to Hueco Mundo, then Grimmjow is going to go to war and he may just team up with his enemies to do so.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

Do you think Grimmjow may be softer than fans realized? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!