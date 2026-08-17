5 Anime of 2026 So Far That Are Perfect for Adults

It is already the Summer season of 2026, which is also halfway over and nearing its end, meaning the year for new anime is also approaching its final stretch. However, there has already been enough time for dozens of new anime to be released this year. From fantasy to slice-of-life, there is an anime for everyone.

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However, one of the most common complaints from audiences is that there are no anime specifically made for adults. Amid the waves of new anime, though, this year has also delivered series that even adults will love. In particular, these five anime offer completely different elements that any adult will love without a doubt.

5) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

While Shonen anime are generally catered toward younger audiences, Jujutsu Kaisen has consistently broken the mold of the genre, and this season continues to add to that. The season begins the highly anticipated Culling Game arc, and it has been a masterpiece, with fluid animation and nuances that adults who might think Shonen anime is only for kids will no doubt appreciate.

One of the most compelling elements of this season is how Itadori Yuji solidifies himself as a protagonist who stands outside the norm of Shonen heroes. He openly accepts his role as a cog in the grand scheme, like an adult, perfectly representing the realities of most adults and human life, making it feel more realistic. Jujutsu Kaisen will always be an anime that any demographic can love without question.

4) Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

Image courtesy of Science SARU

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is a historical seinen anime, meaning it is catered toward an adult audience, and the anime continues to prove it through its narrative. As the title suggests, it depicts the story of the Mongol Empire and its tyranny, but from the perspective of a slave who has faced casualties and various traumatic events because of their actions.

The story follows a Persian slave who hopes to overthrow the Mongol Empire from within as she begins plotting something of her own. Combined with Science SARU’s peculiar animation style, the result is an anime that presents itself like a high-quality late-’90s anime, with betrayals, wars, and deaths present at almost every stage.

3) MarraigeToxin

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

MarriageToxin surely isn’t a cup of tea for everyone, especially younger audiences who may not understand the concept of marriage, but for adults who are currently being pressured to get married or hoping to find a partner, it is a perfect anime for them. The premise of the anime is indeed over the top, with a high fictional element, as Hikaru Gero, an assassin specializing in poison, wants nothing more than to get married.

This results in him taking on requests to help people who could potentially become his life partners, creating a fun action-comedy anime with marriage always at the center of the series. It reflects Hikaru’s insecurities about dating and his reluctance to talk to women, making it a perfect anime for introverted adults without a doubt.

2) Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You

Image Courtesy of Asahi Production

Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You, as the title of the anime suggests, follows a man in his 40s who looks forward to smoking behind a supermarket with the female lead, who is in her late 20s. The premise stems from Sasaki, a man overwhelmed by his job, as most adults are, and one of the few things that gets him through the day is looking forward to seeing a supermarket clerk who charms him with her smile.

However, one day when Sasaki doesn’t find the clerk, he ends up meeting a woman behind the supermarket and shares a cigarette with her, as she teases him for his small pick-me-up of seeing the clerk. The twist is that these two women are the same person, which Sasaki isn’t able to figure out. The simple premise of adults being fed up with work and looking forward to small moments throughout the day, such as having a smoke, is something adults in the same situation will easily relate to, making it one of those heartwarming anime that simply sits right with you.

1) Chainsmoker Cat

Image courtesy of Bibury Animations Studio

While it may seem like true adult anime are about smoking and promoting it, Chainsmoker Cat, in a bizarre way, actually forces viewers to consider quitting smoking and other bad habits. The anime’s premise follows a cat girl who is so addicted to smoking that she spends her last dime on cigarettes, constantly getting herself into trouble and highlighting how damaging this lifestyle is.

Meanwhile, there are other cat girls with different bad habits, such as substance abuse and alcohol, further highlighting how these habits can ruin their lives. But underneath its bizarre premise, the anime is sadly also one of the most heartbreaking, thanks to the hidden details explaining why these cat girls ended up in their situations. As new episodes are released, this anime continues to stand out for its mature themes, making it something adults will undoubtedly appreciate in 2026.