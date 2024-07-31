Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Unveils Part 2 Blu-ray Bundle

This October is going to be one of the biggest months for anime not just in 2024, but ever. The fall month will see the release of Dragon Ball Daima, Dandadan, Ranma 1/2, Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance, and too many other titles to list. On top of these debuts, the Soul Society is planning to continue their fight against Yhwach and his Wandenreich in the Thousand-Year Blood War. As the third part of Bleach’s anime resurgence approaches, Studio Pierrot is planning to release a special Blu-Ray bundle that will compile the second part of the supernatural shonen’s big small screen comeback.

When last we left Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies, things were not looking great for the Soul Society. The Royal Guard was able to adequately fight against some of the most powerful members of the Sternritter but when Yhwach was able to claim their energy for himself, it was a whole new ball game. Taking out most of the Guard who was protecting the Soul King, part two of the Blood War ended on quite the cliffhanger as Ichigo and his fellow earthly allies arrived on the scene.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Blu-Ray

Here’s how the Bleach franchise describes the upcoming Part 2 Blu-Ray bundle that will arrive this October, in conjunction with Part 3’s release, “The blood war between Soul Reapers and Quincies has finally begun. News of the sudden attack by the Quincies reaches Ichigo, propelling him to join the battle. However, the Soul Reapers are slaughtered one after another by the invaders, led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies. Meanwhile, Uryu uncovers the truth hidden in his grandfather’s diary and comes to understand his purpose in this world. The battle enters a new phase as Yhwach names his successor, stirring controversy among his subjects. The time of separation looms in the air as darkness shrouds the Soul Society!”

As of the writing of this article, the future of Bleach outside of the Blood War remains up in the air. While creator Tite Kubo did return to the franchise via a special manga chapter that focused on Ichigo and his allies far in the future, no word has been released on the manga continuing in the future. If anything can bring back the Soul Society, it’s the success of the Thousand-Year Blood War.

