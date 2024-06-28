Bleach Announces New Thousand-Year Blood War Preview Details

Bleach had been absent from the anime world for some time, as many anime fans believed that we might never seen the return of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Shinigami of the Soul Society. In a surprising twist, Studio Pierrot brought the anime series back to adapt the final major story arc of the manga in the Thousand-Year Blood War. Following the first two "cours" of the anime, Soul Reaper fans have been waiting patiently on news when it comes to the third part of the series. Luckily, Bleach fans won't have to wait much longer as the shonen series is releasing new details when it comes to its arrival at Anime Expo this year.

When last we left Ichigo and his allies, they were once again in a really bad spot. Yhwach had managed to defeat the Royal Guard that had been protecting the "Soul King", the being that was on the top of the ladder in the Soul Society. Thanks to draining his followers of their strength and adding it to his own, the Wandenreich leader appears unstoppable in taking control of the afterlife and everything else in existence. Luckily, Ichigo and company have been doing some intense training to make sure they can stand up to the latest threat.

Bleach's Blood War Preview

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will hold a preview panel on Saturday, July 6th at 10 AM Pacific Time. In attendance will be the voice actors who portray Uryu Ishida, Jugram Haschwalth, and Bazz-B (Derek Stephen Prince, Robbie Daymond, and Xander Mobus respectively). While details regarding what the preview will entail remain a mystery, many shonen fans are hoping that a release date will be shared for Pierrot's next venture into the Soul Society.

VIZ is heating things up at @AnimeExpo! From our VIZ Industry Panel to a sneak peak at #BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict! Featuring voice actors @robbiedaymond, @XanderMobusVO, and @voiceoverprince pic.twitter.com/b8yfRunv89 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 27, 2024

If you need a refresher on what will take place in this new preview, here's how Anime Expo 2024 describes the upcoming event arriving next month, "BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict Panel – Presented by VIZ Media. Join voice actors Derek Stephen Prince, Robbie Daymond, and Xander Mobus as they revisit Parts 1 & 2. Don't miss major announcements around BLEACH and a sneak peek of Part 3 during the panel," Anime Expo announced. "The Premiere and Panel will take place on July 6, 2024 – 10:00AM – 11:20AM at the Main Stage Events."

