Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Release Window Announced

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is getting ready to return to screens with the third wave of episodes of the new anime later this year, and a release window has finally been set for Part 3! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was announced to be in the works following the end of the second cour of episodes that aired last year, and it’s going to throw fans right back into the fights between the Soul Reapers and Sternritter. While it seemed like the fight against Yhwach would be over, it’s really only just beginning in full. `

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will kick off the second half of the four planned parts for the new anime adapting the final arc from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga. While it’s been in the works for a release some time later this year, it’s now been announced during Anime Expo 2024 that the new episodes will finally premiering beginning in October 2024 in Japan before hitting the rest of the world. A more concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this newest update, unfortunately.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Release Date

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was confirmed to be in the works following the end of the second cour of episodes, and is currently scheduled to release in October 2024. If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime before the new episodes premiere, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases.

You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began. There is also the original Bleach manga’s chapters available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.