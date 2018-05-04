This ‘Bleach’ Artwork Reimagines Its Anime’s Final Arc

Bleach fans have always felt the sting of the series’ ending. With the manga having what some considered a rough conclusion, and the anime being cancelled before adapting the final arc still hurts to this day.

But if the anime series had covered the series’ final arc, The Thousand Year Blood War, fans agree that it would have been advertised with this fantastic fan poster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist Creative2Bit shared the following poster to their DeviantArt page (which you can find at the link here) titled “Master Puppeteer” which takes an intense turn at the final arc of the series. Fans loved the battles brought about within the final chapters of Tite Kubo’s original manga, but one of the things that have always stuck out to fans was how the final arc of the series was more fitting of animation than anything else.

Fans like this have taken it into their own hands and provided fan animations for the final arc as well, with one fan group providing a cool trailer teasing animated versions of the series’ finalbattles.

Bleach fans have a lot to look forward to this year as the live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan, and has just released its first full trailer. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.