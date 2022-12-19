Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shows Why Ichigo's Mom Is a Beast: Watch

Bleach is back with a new episode, and of course, all eyes were trained on the Kurosaki family this week. The update came after the anime promised to explore the lingering secrets behind Ichigo's birth. After all, his parents have kept a lot from the boy, and Masaki prompted more questions than anyone in the family. So this week, Bleach stepped out with a flashback showing why Ichigo's mom was such a beast.

The whole thing went down today as "Everything But the Rain" was released. The release checked in on Ichigo as he returned to his family home in Karakura Town before a flashback came into play. It was there fans watched as a young Isshin undertook his first mission in the city years ago, and it was there he ran into a seriously powerful Hollow.

With Aizen pulling the strings as always, Isshin fought hard against his foe, but the Hollow proved to be a challenge. However, the captain got an assist from a young woman of all places. Masaki chooses to intervene in the battle, and we get to see her Quincy powers at work.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases Fall Finale Poster | Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals One Character's Secret Connection to Bleach | Bleach Creator Spotlights Unohana in Edgy New Art

Not only does it appear Masaki is a skilled marksman but she is gutsy to a fault. When she fails to land an arrow on the Hollow, she decides to bait the beast. Masaki goes so far as to let the Hollow bite her shoulder just so she can blast him in the head with a point-blank arrow. And as you can imagine, Masaki's courage is what sparks Isshin's interest.

Clearly, Ichigo got his battle sense from both parents, and Bleach proves Masaki contributed just as much as her husband. The Quincy is light on her feet, and when it comes to a fight, she doesn't back down. Ichigo is perhaps more like his mom than we ever knew, and we can thank the anime for teaching us all that valuable lesson.

What did you make of this wild scene in Bleach? Did you ever expect to see something like this from Ichigo's mom? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.