Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases Fall Finale Poster

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was on the move this fall, and of course, things are starting to wind down for the season. As the end of December nears so too does anime's fall cour. A slew of shows will be wrapping as such, and Bleach will bring its first installment to an end by the new year. And now, we have been given a little peek at the fall finale thanks to a special poster.

As you can see below, the artwork was released thanks to Jump Festa. It was there Bleach took to the main stage and thanked fans for all their support so far. The anime team thanked netizens with a poster for Bleach's fall season finale, and the artwork highlights three familiar faces.

BLEACH TYBW ANIME

COUR-1 FINALE KEY VISUAL pic.twitter.com/AnVGX42dTu — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) December 17, 2022

Bleach's Next Steps

Of course, Ichigo is dead center here, and he looks worse for wear thanks to his shredded uniform. With two swords in hand, Ichigo looks ominous in this shot, and he's flanked by two people behind him. To his left, Ichigo's dad is standing over his soon as fans are gifted a look at the young Soul Reaper. And to the other side, Ichigo's mom Masaki can be found in a school uniform complete with a bow.

READ MORE: Mashle: Magic and Muscles Trailer and Poster Released | Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals One Character's Secret Connection to Bleach

It looks like Ichigo's parents are about to play a big role in Bleach, and manga fans were warned as much last week. The anime confirmed its next episode would be titled "Everything But the Rain" which is taken from one of Tite Kubo's best volumes. The manga in question goes over the history of Isshin and Masaki before Ichigo was born. And given what Yhwach has told us about the boy's Shinigami-Quincy bloodline, it has become more important than ever to brush up on the boy's history.

Obviously, the next episode of Bleach will be a must-watch, and the anime's fall finale will come after with an hour-long expansion. If you are not caught up with the show, Bleach is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+ exclusively. And of course, Kubo's manga has been done for a number of years now. You can find the story in print or online stateside courtesy of Viz Media.

What do you think of this midseason tease? Are you excited for the next cour of Bleach to kick off? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.