Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals One Character's Secret Connection to Bleach

Jujutsu Kaisen stands as one of the biggest series in anime, and creator Gege Akutami is keeping fans guessing with the manga. These days, our heroes are mixed up in a tournament for their lives, and Yuji is far from the only one taking part. Most of our living heroes are taking on the Culling Game, and now, we have learned one of its participants has a wild tie to Bleach's bloodthirstiest fighter.

And who might we be talking about? Well, it has to be Todo, of course. Akutami's latest guidebook for Jujutsu Kaisen outed his connection to Bleach, and it turns out Todo has a lot in common with Zaraki.

Shinigami vs Sorcerer

"He's my version of Zaraki Kenpachi (from Bleach), because I felt like Gojo wasn't really Zaraki Kenpachi," Akutami shared. The artist went on to share a few more details about Todo. For one, his type of woman was set in stone once Todo met Yuki, and she is the one who also gave Todo his scar. So while he may be Zaraki, maybe Yuki is our Rukia? Or Yoruichi?

Clearly, something in Akutami led him to create a character based on Zaraki, and the artist picked a good character to work from. Kenpachi is scary to say the least, and his zeal for battle matches Todo perfectly. The two favor all-out aggression to complicated strategies. And of course, they end up respecting their series' leads after meeting them in battle.

Well, Zaraki mostly loves Ichigo. He would kill the kid in a heartbeat, but Todo would be torn to do the same to Yuji. After all, the fighter considers Yuji a brother now. But if the two had to duke it out, well – we know Todo would not go easy by any means.

What do you think about this latest take from Jujutsu Kaisen? Do we need an official Bleach crossover now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.