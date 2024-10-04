Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Blows Minds With Part 3 Opening: Watch

While this fall season is set to release some major new anime adaptations, including the likes of Dragon Ball Daima and Dandadan, one of the biggest returns this month is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. As of the writing of this article, the supernatural shonen series will return tomorrow Saturday, October 5th, promising to continue the Soul Society's fight against Yhwach. With the third part of the anime adaptation only hours away, Studio Pierrot has a surprise for Ichigo Kurosaki fans. The opening theme song of the third part of the Blood War is here and might be one of the best tunes of the fall anime season.

If you need a refresher on what has been happening in the Soul Society's world, things have been pretty tough for Ichigo and his allies. While the Shinigami found a way to stop the Wandenreich from stealing their Bankais, Yhwach and his top lieutenants made their way to the Royal Guard. Looking to strike at the Soul King and take over the afterlife, the main villain had no issue with taking back all the power he "loaned" to his followers. Now that Yhwach is super-powered, it's going to take a lot more than we've seen to defeat the Blood War's big bad.

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War Returns For Round Three

The next opening theme for the Bleach anime is "Without Saying Anything" by the musical acr SIX LOUNGE. For the opening episode of the third cours, Studio Pierrot has released an official description of the sword-swinging chapter, "A battle between Zero Squad and Yhwach's Royal Guard over the Soul King. As the offensive and defensive battle intensifies, Sutara Senjumaru, who has released the seal of the blood oath in exchange for the lives of Kirinji, Hikifune, and Nimaiya, uses his bankai, Sadakara Gaishirakutsuji, to corner the Royal Guard, including Uryu. Meanwhile, facing off against Yhwach, Hyosube Ichibei unleashes his Shirafude Ichimonji, transforming Yhwach into a fragile, ephemeral black ant. Yhwach and Uryu are in a desperate situation. What will be the outcome of the battle...?"

The Future of Bleach

Luckily, this third cours will not be the Thousand-Year Blood War's last. There remains a fourth part confirmed by Studio Pierrot that will cap off the Soul Society's fight against the Sternritter. When the anime adaptation does come to a close with the Blood War, this will wrap up the ongoing manga's original run, though it won't adapt all of Bleach's manga stories.

Bleach: No Breathes From Hell was a special one-shot released by creator Tite Kubo, taking place years after the conclusion of the fight against Yhwach. The chapter sees Ichigo Kurosaki settling down with long-time Orihime, as the pair have a child of their own while balancing the real world with their Soul Society duties. Since this preliminary outing, Kubo hasn't confirmed if he plans on creating new stories in Bleach's universe, though the popularity of the recent anime adaptation might give the manga artist more than enough reason to do so. Tite has been working closely with Studio Pierrot to create new aspects of the Blood War, meaning he has become well-versed in his creation.

