Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Fulmbed The Best Scene in The Manga

The latest season of Jujutsu Kaisen finally adapted the highly anticipated Perfect Preparation Arc, giving Maki Zenin the much-needed spotlight. Ever since the prequel film and the first season, the series has established Maki’s goal of becoming the Clan Head despite the injustices it faced. Maki has no doubt demonstrated exceptional talent at slaying cursed spirits, but the Clan couldn’t accept someone with no cursed energy. Both Maki and Mai faced extreme prejudice from their parents and the clan simply for being born as twins and girls. However, while Mai did have some cursed energy at her disposal, Maki had none, but she stopped at nothing to accomplish her goal.

Unfortunately, the Shibuya Incident Arc turned the entire Clan upside down when their head, Naobito Zenin, was fatally wounded. Maki’s father saw this as an opportunity to get rid of his daughters, since he always deemed them obstacles in his path to becoming the Clan Head. As it turns out, he made the worst decision of his life by targeting Mai, something that caused the downfall of the entire Clan. While the episode beautifully captured Maki’s revenge, it fell short on one crucial scene.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Fumbled The Famous Maki and Toji Scene

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Right after Maki awakened her true potential, Ogi Zenin, her father, saw a glimpse of Toji Fushiguro in her. The scene was meant to depict that she has become the same kind of monster as Toji, whose strength was unparalleled. Deep down, everyone in the Clan knew Toji had exceptional powers, much more than any of their members. However, their pride couldn’t allow them to accept someone with no cursed energy as one of their own. The Clan focused more on inherent techniques rather than individual talents, but the strength Toji demonstrated always terrified them. Seeing his daughter, Maki remind him so much of Toji chilled Ogi to his core as he desperately tried to demonstrate his power in front of her.

The scene in the manga when Ogi thought of Toji while looking at Maki has always been famous, thanks to the exceptional art that looks edgy and raw. Both are shown side by side, having the same pose, to imply they are now equal in strength. However, instead of a one-on-one adaptation, the anime featured a transition to depict their similarity, which could’ve been a great idea but wasn’t executed properly.

The black-and-white line drawing fails to create the same impact as the manga, where Toji is barely even recognizable. Not to mention that the scene lasts for only a few seconds, failing to cause any excitement over Maki’s newfound powers. The episode overall was nearly perfect and got the praise it deserved. Unfortunately, the scene that mattered the most wasn’t done justice, as it could’ve left viewers with a long-lasting impression of Maki’s powers before she slaughtered the entire clan.

