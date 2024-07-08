Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Teases New Sternritter Transformations in Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently in the works on coming back for Part 3 of the new anime later this year, and the producer behind it all is setting up fans for new Sternritter power ups and transformations! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will finally be making its premiere later this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and with it fans will see the real fights between the remaining Soul Reaper captains and Sternritter begin. And while we’re going to see many more Captains in action, we’re also going to see Yhwach’s strongest fighters power up as well.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict shared quite a few updates during Anime Expo 2024 this past weekend, and producer Yoshihiro Tominaga teased that while we will be seeing many more Bankai in action in the new episodes, the Sternritter are also going to have some big moments of their own. These villains will be unlocking new forms and power ups much like the Captains they will be facing in the coming episodes, and will likely have some major animation to help pull it all off.

New Powers in Bleach: TYBW Part 3

“I also want to mention the Sternritter Royal Guards,” Tominaga began in a special message to fans during Anime Expo 2024. “…who are just as unique and memorable as the Soul Reaper Captains especially from the transformations and power-ups they go through. We’re working hard to go beyond the quality of the original manga to animate their scenes. I hope fans can look forward to that as well.” While it’s not clear which fighters in particular this tease is referring to, there are some big fights from the manga that will likely be explored in the coming episodes.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is currently scheduled to debut some time this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule, but a release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. For now, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases.

You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began. There is also the original Bleach manga’s chapters available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.