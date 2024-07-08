Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Teases Several New Bankai

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will be making its debut later this year, and the team behind it all is teasing there will be even more Bankai revealed in the new episodes! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up to kick off the second half of the new anime taking on the final arc from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga. The first two parts of the new season had revealed the start of the fights between the Soul Reapers and Yhwach’s Sternritter forces, and now it’s time for even more major fighters to join in on the action.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War still has to showcase some of the biggest fights from the final arc of the original series, and the team behind Part 3 is setting up for some big debuts. Producer Yoshihiro Tominaga teased that there would be lots of Captains using their respective Bankai, and more notably dropped the following tease about a particular one fans have been waiting to see, “This is already covered in the original manga, but a certain captain will finally reveal his Bankai. I think that’s also one of the highlights of Part 3.”

New Bankai In Bleach: TYBW Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will be picking up with the next phase of the fight against Yhwach despite the cliffhanger ending from Part 2, and there are a few notable Captains who have yet to fully unleash their respective powers in these fights. As for which captain Tominaga is referring to, Kyoraku is seen using his Bankai in the newest trailer. But he’s also likely not that character fans are waiting for as Kenpachi Zaraki is still going to make his big comeback after revealing his Shikai in the previous episodes.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is currently scheduled to debut some time this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule, but a release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. For now, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases.

You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began. There is also the original Bleach manga’s chapters available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.