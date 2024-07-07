Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Teases CG Plans for Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up to return to screens with Part 3 of the anime later this year, and the new director behind it all is teasing there will be more CGI than seen in the second part! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict has been in the works since it was confirmed to be on the way following the second part last year, and this will kick off the second half of the new anime adapting the final arc from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga. With this second half comes a whole new wave of bigger battles than seen before.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was one of the many anime franchises taking the stage during Anime Expo 2024 this year, and it was here that fans got some special teases from the team behind it all. Taking over as series director for the new episodes, Hikaru Murata teased the anime’s CG plans for the new episodes noting how it will have more CG than seen in Part 2 as the team really wanted to maintain yet improve the quality of animation seen from the new anime to date.

Bleach: TYBW Part 3’s CGI Animation Plans

Hikaru Murata, who signed on as series director for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict, teased fans about changes coming in Part 3 with, “As the new series director, I wish to maintain the animation quality established by everyone from Part 2. But if I’m to address any changes, we’re applying more CGI than Part 2. So, I’m hoping the fans can look forward to seeing the improved quality of the animation.” Yoshihiro Tominaga, producer for the anime teased this further that fans should ” expect more epic visuals” in the new episodes as well.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is currently scheduled to debut some time this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule, but a release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. For now, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases.

You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began. There is also the original Bleach manga’s chapters available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.