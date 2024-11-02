Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Has a Post-Credit Scene Problem

Bleach’s third part of the Thousand-Year Blood War has been one of the biggest returns of the fall anime season, seeing Ichigo and the Soul Society continue their fight against Yhwach and the Quincy Clan. With a few episodes under its belt, the third part of the anime series is one that has hit the ground floor running, giving anime fans some amazing moments. Unfortunately, one of the biggest problems of Studio Pierrot’s latest project is one that could be fixed quite easily. The Post-Credits scenes in the Thousand-Year Blood War have a major issue, especially for those who don’t stick around past the credits.

Post-credits scenes have been a part of the anime world for some time. Usually, these scenes will give fans a clue as to what is coming up in whatever anime they are watching. Shows like Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and many others include scenes that arrive after the ending theme. Of course, post-credits scenes in the entertainment world were made most notable perhaps with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, in Bleach’s case, there is a rather big caveat in terms of its post-credits scenes and why it puts viewers in a bad spot should they miss them.

The Post-Credits Scene Issue

Bleach’s current post-credits scenes are absolutely essential in learning what is taking place in the story and what is coming down the pike. For example, in the latest episode, we see Yhwach do the unthinkable and absorb the power of the Soul King himself into his being. On top of this, we see the Quincy leader’s terrifying new form and if you happened to miss this scene, you would be quite confused if you jumped right into the next episode, barring Pierrot performing a recap in the next installment’s opening moments.

For scenes like this, the Thousand-Year Blood War would benefit from placing them before the credits begin to roll and perhaps, shift the post-credits scenes to focus more on a brief teaser of what’s next. Having such essential footage take place at a time when people might be tuning out makes for a tricky situation for anime fans, leaving them potentially confused and frustrated. Ultimately, the post-credit scene complaint is a minor one but it could cause some big headaches for those who might have missed the key details.

The Blood War Rages On

When it comes to the Blood War, every event needs to be witnessed to capture the grand scale of what is happening in the world of the Soul Society. This latest installment is one that not only saw the continued fight against Yhwach but new partnerships forged in the line of fire. Thanks to the risky move of freeing Aizen from his prison within the Soul Society, while still trapped in a chair, the villain has been lending a major hand to the Shinigami. On the flip side, several members of the Sternritter feel betrayed by Yhwach taking back his power, meaning that they are more than willing to fight against their former leader.

We’re not even halfway through the third part of Bleach’s anime resurgence but manga readers know that some big moments are waiting. Now that Yhwach has taken on the ultimate power of the Soul King and added it to his own, defeating him is going to be a feat that will take everything that the Soul Society has.

We're not even halfway through the third part of Bleach's anime resurgence but manga readers know that some big moments are waiting. Now that Yhwach has taken on the ultimate power of the Soul King and added it to his own, defeating him is going to be a feat that will take everything that the Soul Society has.