Bleach Creator Discusses His Worry About The Thousand-Year Blood War’s Anime Finale

Tite Kubo might not be drawing Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society regularly these days but the shonen creator still has a major role to play in the world of Bleach. With the Thousand-Year Blood War arc preparing to end its run with its fourth batch of episodes, the Shinigami are preparing to take on Yhwach and the Sternritter one last time. Recently, Kubo commented on the progression of the anime series from Studio Pierrot, noting that he did have a concern when it came to adapting the original manga. While a release date remains a mystery, it’s clear that major work is being done in the background.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent quote on his official website, Klub Outside, Kubo stated that as he continues to work on Bleach’s anime adaptation with Pierrot, he was worried for the animators thanks to the amount of work going into the show, “Lately, I’ve been reviewing a lot of Bleach’s Cour 4 storyboards back-to-back, and there are some episodes where, even at the storyboard stage, you can already tell the animation is going to be insanely difficult (though, to be fair, every episode seems that way). I can’t help but worry about the animators.” With no release date set as of yet, Soul Society fans are crossing their fingers that the Blood War finale will arrive this year.

Where The Blood War Left Off

pierrot

When last we left the Soul Society, many of them were able to successfully fend off many members of the Wandenreich. Despite taking down many of Yhwach’s foot soldiers, Ichigo Kurosaki is going to have the fight of his life on his hands when he takes on the Blood War’s big bad. Thanks to Yhwach taking on the power of the Soul King and managing to recreate reality with a thought, the substitute Soul Reaper is going to need to think outside of the box when it comes to how to claim victory.

On top of Ichigo needing a power boost to fight against Yhwach, other Soul Reapers are preparing to get upgrades of their own. Specifically, anime fans have been waiting to see what Kenpachi will unleash now that he has gained a better understanding of his sword and has truly taken on his title of “Kenpachi.” As manga readers know, expect big things for the grand finale when it comes to Kenpachi, Ichigo, the Soul Society, and the Sternritter.

Bleach’s Unsure Future

When Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War wraps, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Ichigo and friends return for another anime season any time soon. On top of confirming that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Part 2 was in the works, Pierrot wouldn’t have enough material from the manga to work with. Following the fight against Yhwach, Bleach’s manga only had one special chapter that focused on the Soul Society, which is hardly enough to make another full season. Still, if the Blood War proved anything, it’s that there are still plenty of Bleach fans anxious to jump back into the Hollow-filled universe.

Via X