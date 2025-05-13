Bleach & Star Wars Launch Awesome New Crossover

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Star Wars have launched an awesome crossover to help celebrate the second season of Andor hitting Disney+. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has a closer tie to Disney than you would think as since the new series first made its debut a few years ago, it has been exclusively streaming with Disney+ in international territories. It seems that this licensing has also brought it closer to many of other Disney’s projects offered with the service as well, and now it’s come to fruition in a whole new way with a special crossover combining two vastly different worlds.

To help celebrate the debut of Star Wars’ newest season of Andor on Disney+ in Japan, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has launched an awesome new key visual that places Uryu Ishida in the Cassian Andor role with a visual that looks much like the original Star Wars series. The two series might not have a lot in common on the outside, but this special crossover helps to bring it all that much closer together. You can check out the special crossover visual below as released by Disney themselves.

What Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War officially made its comeback a few years ago as this brand new anime series picks up from the original Bleach TV anime. The first adaptation for Tite Kubo’s original manga series was cut short before it could get to the final arc of the manga, and now the franchise has made its long requested return. Fans had waited over a decade with the hopes that Bleach’s anime would return someday, and that actually came to pass as Bleach began celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary. And it’s been a huge hit with fans ever since.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War adapts the titular final arc from Kubo’s manga, and it has since released three different cours of episodes over the last few years. Each of these waves of episodes have finally been animating things fans have been hoping to see for after a decade, and that’s going to continue with a fourth and final wave of episodes adapting the real final battles for the franchise overall. But fans are still waiting to see what’s coming in the final batch of episodes as of the time of this publication.

When Is Bleach Coming Back?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity was officially announced to be in the works following the end of Part 3, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this publication. While those behind the scenes have shared updates as to how it’s all being developed, it’s still not close to its premiere as it’s increasingly looking like we won’t get to see this final wave of episodes until some time in 2026. But at the same time, it’s also going to feature new materials not seen in the manga either.

The biggest appeal of this new anime series is not just that fans are finally getting more of the Bleach anime in the way they have dreamed of, but it’s also the most complete version of the story. The power of retrospect has allowed Kubo to go back and contribute new materials to the anime adaptation to help fill out everything in the final arc. It’s likely going to hit with a huge grand finale if the previous episodes are anything to go by, and fans are going to be excited to check it all out as soon as it hits.