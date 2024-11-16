Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Unleashes Renji’s Bankai in Original Anime Fight: Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been adapting some of the biggest battles from the source material that is the Shonen Jump manga but creator Tite Kubo has also been working with Studio Pierrot on some shocking moments. Looking to pad out the original story of the Soul Society fighting the Quincy Clan, the manga artist who created the Shinigami has been working with the production studio to create entirely new battles for the third cours of the anime series. Such is defintiely the case with the seventh episode of this latest season, as Kubo has created a new fight featuring Renji unleashing his Bankai against Uryu Ishida.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Episode 7, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory for “Gate of The Sun.” While Ichigo Kurosaki might still be the most powerful member of the Soul Society currently, Renji also was able to benefit from being trained by the Royal Guard for his rematch with the Sternritter. In a flashback sequence, we are able to see the long-haired Shinigami learning about the new powers at his disposal while employing his Bankai as Renji’s relationship to his Zabimaru has improved exponentially.

Videos by ComicBook.com

RELATED: Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Makes a Major Change to Nell

Renji Vs. Ishida: A Fight For The Anime Ages

Throughout Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Tite Kubo has been working with Pierrot to help in creating original fights that did not take place, or weren’t shown, in the original manga. One of the most prominent examples of this was the fight between the Royal Guard and Yhwach’s lieutenants in the second cours of the anime adaptation. With the series’ latest episode, Renji comes upon Urya Ishida, formerely one of his greatest allies who has turned to the darkside.

Thanks to his status as a Quincy, Ishida has seemingly given his allegiance to the Sternritter, now more than willing to fight against Ichigo and his comrades. While Renji is able to prove how strong he has become in training with the Royal Guard, Uryu now has the benefit of relying on Yhwach’s power-ups to make him a force to be reckoned with. Even by employing his Zagaizekko, Renji isn’t able to claim victory here and struggles in the face of Ishida’s new power level.

The Blood War Rages On

On top of seeing the fight between Renji and Ishida take place, the Blood War has gathered together the vast majority of the Soul Society in their final bid to take down Yhwach. Despite the Shinigami’s numbers, this task is going to be far from easy thanks to the Wandenreich leader now having the power of the Soul King at his disposal. Luckily, before we see Ichigo having a rematch with Yhwach, the anime adaptation is setting the stage for plenty of additional fights for its third cours.

As of the writing of this article, no word has been confirmed as to whether or not Bleach has plans for the future past the Thousand-Year Blood War’s conclusion. While Tite Kubo did create a singular manga chapter that documented the Soul Society’s lives years after fighting Yhwach, no word has been revealed as to whether this is the start of a new storyline for Bleach’s future. Regardless of Bleach’s future, the impact that the supernatural shonen series has had on the anime world won’t soon be forgotten.

Want to see who comes out on top in the fight between the Soul Society and the Wandenreich? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Shinigami and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.