Bleach Creator Inks Special New Artwork

Bleach creator Tite Kubo illustrated some special new artwork for the series! It’s safe to say Bleach is on the cusp of a huge comeback as fans had been eagerly asking for and wishing for the last few years. As part of the celebration for the series’ 20th Anniversary of its launch with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the series is not only making a big comeback by finally adapting the Thousand-Year Blood War arc to anime but Kubo has returned to the manga for a special one-shot that ushers in a whole new future for the series.

Kubo has been much closer to the Bleach universe recently than he has been in previous years since the manga’s ending, and it has resulted in all kinds of cool new art from the creator. The latest example comes from the new covers for a special new book releasing for the series in Japan that catalogs the entire manga in one digital library. These new covers show off a slick new look at Ichigo Kurosaki and Rukia Kuchiki and you can check them out below for a much closer look at Kubo’s new art:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it has yet to be seen whether or not the manga is continuing with the new arc that it had teased following the release of the 20th Anniversary one-shot, what has been confirmed is that the anime is definitely coming back for the final arc of the series at last. There have been few details since the anime was confirmed to be in the works last year, unfortunately, but it seems we’ll be getting more information about this new anime soon as it was announced to be one of the showcases coming to Jump Festa 2022.

It has yet to be revealed just what from the new Bleach anime we’ll be seeing during its special Jump Festa 2022 panel, but the confirmation that we’ll finally get some news is a good sign. Either we’ll be getting an official release window (or better yet, a concrete release date), but we could get some details about its production staff, potential new or returning cast members, a first look at the final arc and potentially more.

What do you think of Kubo’s newest art released for Bleach? What are you hoping to see from the new Bleach projects coming our way? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!