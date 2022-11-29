Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Sets Up Ichigo's New Zanpakuto

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has started out a new period of training and recovery before the next fight against the Quincies, and the newest episode of the series has set the stage for Ichigo Kurosaki's next major Zanpakuto! With the new anime series finally adapting the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga, things got off to a bloody start as the Soul Reapers realized how outmatched they were compared to their new Quincy foes. It was an utter loss from top to bottom, and it's especially rough for Ichigo as he couldn't save anyone regardless of how hard he tried.

The first conflict against Yhwach and the other Sternritter ended with Ichigo's Zanpakuto being completely broken, and unfortunately it's revealed in the newest episode that his Zanpakuto won't be able to be fixed how it used to be. In fact it ended up so broken as a result of the fight that he needs to reforge it into something resembling his original Zanpakuto, and he's heading to a new region of the Soul Society to do it.

(Photo: Viz Media)

What Will Happen to Ichigo's Zanpakuto?

Episode 8 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War explains that because not only did Ichigo's Shikai break, but his Bankai did, it would be impossible for it to be fixed. This leaves Ichigo out of options as to how to proceed until the Squad Zero arrives. This is a special squad of powerful Soul Reapers who protect the Soul King directly, and they offer to bring Ichigo up to their level in order to bring him back to full strength and fix his blade ahead of the next battle to come.

It's an interesting proposition that will leave the rest of the Soul Society completely helpless while he's trying to make himself stronger, but Ichigo knows better than anyone that without his sword or a real way to help fight, he won't be ready for the next half of the conflict. It's just a matter of now seeing what form Ichigo's new Zanpakuto will take after all of this.

How do you feel about Ichigo getting a new Zanpakuto soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!