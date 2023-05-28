Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer Reveals Part 2 Release Date

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has finally set a release date for Part 2 of the new anime's run later this Summer, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is celebrating with a new trailer showing off the first look of all of the chaos coming our way in the new episodes! After waiting over a decade for the Bleach anime to potentially return, fans actually got their wish as the final arc of Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga began the first wave of its episodes. Somehow still exceeding fans' expectations, hopes are definitely high for what could be coming in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2.

Previously announced to be launching this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially confirmed that Part 2 of the new anime (which carries the subtitle of The Separation) will be kicking off on July 8th in Japan. Viz Media will be streaming the new episodes in six languages alongside their original launch in Japan, and fans in North America will be able to check out Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation on Hulu when it premieres. Check out the trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation below:

How to Watch Bleach TYBW Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation will be kicking off its run on July 8th in Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories. The opening theme for the new episodes is titled "STARS" as performed by w.o.d., and fans get the first tease of this new theme in the trailer. There's also the first reveal of a few new members of the cast too with the likes of Aoi Yuki as Liltotto, Tsuyoshi Koyama as Gerald, Soichiro Hoshi as Nianzol, and Nao Toyama as Giselle all joining the very packed cast for the fights to come.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation not only teases a major fight between Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida, but also teases the next phase of all the fights between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies' Sternritter forces. There's still time to catch up with Bleach's anime now streaming its classic version and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 on Hulu.

