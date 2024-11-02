Blue Lock Season 2 Hopes to Bounce Back With Next Arc

Blue Lock Season 2 has been getting a harsh response from fans and critics for the first few episodes of its run this Fall, and now the anime is hoping to turn things around as it’s finally set to begin the match between Blue Lock and U-20 Japan. This new season of the anime, officially titled as Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan, has been steadily building up to cede highly anticipated match against professionals. As those outside of the organization threaten to shut the Blue Lock system down, this will be the only chance that Isagi Yochi and the others will get a chance to keep their soccer dreams alive.

Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan has been readying for this match, and fans have been secretly hoping that this is where most of the attention was paid during the season. With these first episodes this Fall not really hitting the mark, and even being openly mocked for some of the way it has looked, things could be turning around for what’s next. Blue Lock Season 2 will be officially kicking off the full match against the U-20 Japan team with Episode 30 coming next week, and is hyping up what to expect with new trailers (which you can check out in the videos here) and new members added to the voice cast.

What’s Next in Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan?

The official match between the Blue Lock 11 and the U-20 Japan team will be kicking off with Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 30 on Saturday, November 9th. With the final members of the team representing Blue Lock having been selected, it’s time for the game itself to fully begin. This new game will also be introducing the members of the U-20 Japan team, and that means a whole host of new characters with the kinds of wild personalities fans have come to expect from the anime thus far.

The new additions to the cast will include the likes of Jun Kasama as Kento Cho, Gakuto Kajiwara as Teru Kitsunezato, Taito Ban as Itsuki Wakatsuki, Kensho Ono as Haru Hayate, Yusuke Shirai as Miroku Darai, Takuya Sato as Kazuma Nio, Shunichi Toki as Teppei Neru, and Chikahiro Kobayashi as Gen Fukaku. There will be some key characters for both teams that will get the focus in the coming match, and they’re highlighting the newest poster for the season that you can check out below.

What Happened to Blue Lock?

Blue Lock was a massive hit with the anime’s debut season. The TV anime adapting Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura’s original manga series made its debut in late 2022, and by the time it wrapped up in 2023 it was a huge deal with fans. The anime came to an end with the announcement that there would be both a new full season of the TV series and a new movie, Episode Nagi. But it’s been clear for many fans that there’s been a significant impact behind the scenes on bringing it all to the forefront.

According to reports from those working behind the scenes on Blue Lock, there was a greater issue with scheduling that had an impact on how episodes are looking this time around. There have been complaints from fans about the lack of motion in scenes, and there’s a hope that the actual game the season has been leading up to would have all of the effort in it that had been lacking in the previous episodes. But if the schedule behind the scenes is as bad as some of those reports might have seemed, then maybe fans should temper those expectations.