Blue Lock Season 2 Is Getting Worse By the Week With Its Painful Animation

Blue Lock is back, but in all honesty, fans are not sure it should have returned. That harsh take has been shared time and again since the sports anime returned. Following its first debut, Blue Lock wowed fans with season one, and they expected big things from season two. Now, all eyes are on Blue Lock as its ‘painful’ animation has cast a shadow over its stars. It seems season two is in a rut, and this week marked a new low for Blue Lock as its animation slid further into the ditch.

As you can see above (and here), netizens have a lot to say about Blue Lock and its current animation. All eyes are trained on Isagi, and it is not for the best reason. From static animation to slideshow transitions, Blue Lock season two is not doing it for fans, and many are wondering how this sharp decline came to be.

Sadly, the answer is easy to figure out. Animators are incredibly overworked and underpaid. The anime industry is rough under the best circumstances, and Blue Lock is the latest series to be hit by this industry-wide crunch. So rather than blaming the artists themselves, let’s look at the industry and its sins as a whole.

THE DOWNFALL OF BLUE LOCK’S ANIMATION

After all, the animation in Blue Lock season one was rather impressive. Eight Bit, the studio behind the anime, made an impressive showing with the 2022 premiere. From its pacing to its character designs, Blue Lock was a hit when it debuted a couple years ago. This aura carried on through Blue Lock: Episode Nagi which premiered in April 2024. Eight Bit looked solid from the outside, but that facade went away once Blue Lock season two went live.

A number of scenes from the anime have gone viral this season and not for the right reasons. A certain level of animation is needed to make sports anime look good, but Blue Lock season two has yet to hit that balance. While its voice acting has been top notch, Blue Lock‘s soccer sequences have been nothing more than painful. I mean, scenes have shown up mid-match of an athlete kicking the ball without their foot moving. Usually, that kind of movement is key when playing soccer, but that is not the case in Blue Lock season two. Huh.

The disappointment fans feel about Blue Lock season two is valid, but it is important to contextualize the problem. Eight Bit had a long lead with season one, so the production schedule had room to breathe. That, however, changed for Blue Lock season two. Eight Bit, which is smaller studio, was tasked with animating a Blue Lock movie and second season for a 2024 launch. The company was overloaded with work thanks to these projects, so there is little doubt the production schedule was rough. And when you account for the stress and low wages facing animators, well – it is easy to see why Blue Lock season two has fallen into a rut.

IS BLUE LOCK DOOMED NOW?

Blue Lock season two is having a hard time, but the comeback is only getting started. We are just a few episodes into season two, so netizens are crossing their fingers for a miracle. Eight Bit could always turn this animation around as Blue Lock carries on with season two. But of course, there are also fans who are worried the sports anime is destined to pull a Tokyo Ghoul.

Given the popularity of Blue Lock‘s manga, the production committee backing the anime has reason to fix this issue. The series has a fanbase large enough to weather a few poor episodes, but that good grace will not last. The Promised Neverland experienced this upset, and other projects like Tower of God have been hit similarly. We can only hope Isagi is able to rally the troops for a comeback this season. And if Blue Lock is not able to retcon season two’s rough start, well – the anime could be in big trouble.

What do you make of Blue Lock season two so far?


