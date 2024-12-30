Blue Lock Season 2 Redeems Itself With One of the Highest-Rated Episodes of 2024

Blue Lock Season 2 has come to an end with the rest of the now ending Fall 2024 anime schedule, and the anime has redeemed itself with one of the highest rated episodes of the year overall. Blue Lock Season 2 has been one of the most curious anime productions of the year. The series initially premiered its first season to such fan hype that it was no surprise to find out that a second season and new movie were in the works after that first season ended. But when the second season finally premiered this Fall, Blue Lock fans weren’t too happy with the initial results.

Blue Lock Season 2 has been hard for fans to enjoy as much as the first as there was a notable decline in its presentation when compared to that first wave of episodes. There were stories of issues behind the scenes for the staff involved, and even producers behind it make note of the changes because they were preparing for what could be coming next. As it turns out, this big moment came during the final episode and resulted in one of the highest rated episodes of the year overall.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 14 Rating Revealed

Blue Lock Season 2 premiered its final episode this week with a special double episode finale. This was the final two episodes of the season (Episodes 37 and 38), and brought Season 2 to an end with 14 episodes overall. These final episodes expanded on the final few minutes of the intense game between the Blue Lock XI and the U-20 Japan team. Although it had been tied up to that point thanks to both teams reaching new peaks of their abilities, the final episodes brought this game to its exciting conclusion with a final surprise goal scored by Yoichi Isagi.

The final episode of Blue Lock Season 2 initially debuted with a perfect 10/10 rating on IMDb with Episode 13 debuting at 9.5/10 before it. Since the excitement of the finale has subsided a bit, the final episode has now settled at 9.5/10 with over 10,000 ratings accounted for it. This makes it one of the highest rated episodes of the year on the site, and it’s a huge comeback for the season that started out on such rough footing. Like the Blue Lock XI themselves, the anime has made a comeback right before the final buzzer rings.

Blue Lock Season 2 Has a Massive Comeback Story

Blue Lock producer Ryoya Arisawa actually addressed fans’ concerns about Blue Lock Season 2’s animation with fans earlier this year. When asked about the changes in the way it looked in between Season 1 and Season 2, Arisawa mentioned that there were going to be changes as they fined tuned to its climax, “Additionally, reflecting on the lessons and feedback from the first season, we have enhanced aspects such as monitor work, imagery sequences, and aura effects. I believe these differences in approach are evident in the animation style this season. Of course, even in the production process of Season 2, we continue to iterate and fine-tune, aiming to build up to an exciting climax.”

With the response to the final episode, it seems that the Blue Lock team’s effort has paid off with fans. The finale featured a stunning sequence for the final minute or so of the game, and Yoichi scored a goal that really put Blue Lock on the world stage. Now it’s time to begin the next phase of the series, but it’s yet to be revealed if Blue Lock Season 3 is on the way. For now, you can catch up with the first two seasons of Blue Lock now streaming with Crunchyroll.