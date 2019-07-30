Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo Finally Coming to Blu-ray in the U.S.

The Toonami programming block is currently experiencing one of its strongest line-ups of anime in a long time, but many series have been a part of this notable club as the block has introduced anime to plenty of current anime fans. The Toonami programming block airing on Fridays and Saturdays used to be one of the major ways anime was distributed across the United States, and this led to even some of the strangest series getting a huge following.

Although some of the series have fallen to the wayside, and one of these forgotten gems is Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo. But that won’t be the case anymore as Discotek Media has announced that the entire series will finally be coming to Blu-ray this year.

𝙳𝙴𝙲𝙴𝙼𝙱𝙴𝚁



𝙳𝙴𝙲𝙴𝙼𝙱𝙴𝚁 pic.twitter.com/55WaF5BcHL — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) July 28, 2019

Scheduled for a release this December, the new Blu-ray box set collects the entire 76 episode run of Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo with both its English dub and Japanese language with English subtitles. This will be a standard definition Blu-ray release, but many fans will be happy to be able to watch the series in its complete form as many times as they want! This is one of those anime that made a huge impact when it joined the Toonami programming block, but due to various reasons has been largely lost to time when compared to other Toonami hits.

It could be either for its strange presentation, or because of the fact it was one of the new series introduced during Toonami’s transitional period (during the early onset of the Toonami Jetstream streaming platform), but now the series will finally be able to find its audience through Blu-ray.

Originally created by Yoshio Sawai for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is as densely humorous as its title suggests. The series takes place in the year 300x, in a world dominated by the Maruhage Empire and their ruler Tsuru Tsurulina IV (named Baldy Bald the 4th in the English dub of the series) who constantly sends out troops to shave and steal the hair of the citizens. This is all put a stop to thanks to Bobobo-Bo Bo-Bobo and his powerful nose hair technique, “Fist of the Nose Hair.”

Gaining ridiculous looking allies with even more humorous abilities, the series is filled with all sorts of action and gags that made the series stand out among many other action series. The manga went on to spark a sequel that went in a different direction, and an anime was produced by Toei Animation in 2003.