There’s A Reason ‘Boruto’ Avoids The Famous ‘Naruto’ Run

Naruto fans remember the series for its amazing battles, well designed characters, interesting world, and for its running. The shinobi of the series often ran with both of their arms behind their backs, and this has become something of a meme over the years.

But fans were wondering why the run hasn’t been seen much in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. According to one eagle-eyed fan, there’s actually a very simple explanation for this.

According to Reddit user kacian12, the series actually snuck in an explanation for the lack of the famous run into the series over the years. Or more specifically, its wardrobe. They explain that, “Reason why Boruto doesn’t do the “ninja run”: his jacket would fall off. Same goes for Naruto, Shikadai, Obito, and probably others. They’re all wearing clothing that aren’t buttoned or zipped up, which should fall off if running with yours [sic] hands straight back…”

This explanation is hilariously simple for the series, but makes a lot of sense once you start thinking about the series’ history. In fact, the example of the older Naruto running in a non-Naruto way emphasizes how much a shinobi’s wardrobe has an effect on their physicality.

It’s an interesting extra layer on top of the cool character design, which adds an unforeseen amount of practicality to the often criticized outlandish nature of the wardrobe seen in this ninja world.

It’s fine that the Naruto series no longer uses much of its run, as a new contender for best running in anime has recently shown itself. Fans have latched on to the recent Devilman Crybaby for this reason, as its run is so wildly different, it’s found a new level of fan appreciation.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.