Orochimaru Finally Returned To [SPOILER] in ‘Boruto’

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a great anime for fans to see how the world of Naruto has shaped years after the Fourth Shinobi World War, and fans have still been curious as to Orochimaru’s fate.

While Orochimaru was last seen under lock down and heavy supervision for what he’s done in the past, Naruto briefly lifts this so Orochimaru could make his grand return to the Hidden Leaf Village.

In episode 35, Boruto and his friends are getting ready to graduate from the ninja academy. Curious as to their future plans, the academy sets up a series of parent teacher conferences to get a firmer grasp on their futures. While Boruto was going around asking his friends about their futures, he catches up to Mitsuki when he’s on his way to his own conference.

Confirmed earlier in the series to indeed be related to Mitsuki, Orochimaru appears in the Hidden Leaf Village in order to attend cede parent-teacher conference. Talking with Naruto and Shikamaru in the Hokage’s office, Orochimaru has been providing precious intel to the village in order to further along Sasuke’s own investigations.

Naruto says that although their past was full fo strife, he’s forgiven Orochimaru because of all the positives he’s done for the village since then. And as a show of gratitude, Orochimaru confirms that Naruto allowed Mitsuki to attend the academy in the first place. Mitsuki later confirms to Naruto that his father, Orochimaru, would let him stay in the Hidden Leaf Village and become a full fledged shinobi.

Orochimaru now seems to take his hidden presence in stride, and despite folks like Shikamaru still not trusting him, the darker auras he used to carry seem to have dissipated over the years. At least for now.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him taht wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

