‘Naruto’ Fans Are Loving ‘Boruto’s Best Episode Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just aired the pivotal conclusion to its Momoshiki Otsutsuki arc, with Naruto, Sasuke and Boruto uniting to finish the villain off in a spectacular battle that marks one of the series best productions.

Indeed, “Father and Child” was an episode of Boruto that was chock-full of action, emotion, some stunning visuals, and warm Naruto nostalgia. So how are fans processing all of that? Check out the reactions to Boruto episode 65, below!

‘Boruto’ Has Arrived

Ep 65 of Boruto is the best episode of Boruto yet! fantastically choreographed taijutsu and amazing ninjutsu. Boruto FTW with the Vanishing Rasengan! #anime #Boruto65 pic.twitter.com/NBBnmlqXm2 — Fu11M3ta1A1chm3st (@fu11_m3ta1) July 20, 2018

Boruto has struggled at times in its first year of growth, but this episode seems to be the one that will finally establish it as a worthy successor to Naruto (kind of like Boruto himself):

The Feels

Boruto ep 65!!!!!!!!! ???? so good!!!! — aldrin (@superalddd) July 20, 2018



Anime fans are a passionate bunch, and this episode gave them an overload of reasons to let that passion burn bright.

Superior Artwork

Boruto episode 65 might be the best animated episode in the show pic.twitter.com/qnhihCEZZZ — Patrick B (@PatrickBTheOne) July 20, 2018



BORUTO EP65 WAS SOOO GOOOOD!!!!!!! the fight scenes for ep64-65 (basically mostly fight sequences) were all drawn digitally with shifting camera motions (probably from 3d vfx progs) and there was no 3d modelling used whatsoever if i’m not wrong i’m… SO AMAZED — hahki (@haki_weeh) July 20, 2018

As we here at Comicbook.com/Anime reported, Boruto episode 65 tapped some big talent in both Japan and America to create the gorgeous animation we saw:

So Litty

Boruto latest episode 65 was lit af ?? pic.twitter.com/jYlG1hbc3C — Tulang (@AmiraulMeireles) July 20, 2018



Boruto epi 65 was lit af. — Big Nol (@Myboi_Nolan) July 20, 2018

You knew it was coming! No episode of anime can truly be great these days without the official stamp of “LIT AF!”

Anime Over Manga

tldr;

– boruto ep64-65 basically had naruto movie standard animation

– don’t read boruto manga

– WATCH BORUTO ANIME — hahki (@haki_weeh) July 20, 2018

Now here’s a hot take: This fan urges you to drop the manga and just experience the Boruto anime. As ep. 65 demonstrated, the anime series surpassed both the original movie and manga in telling this story.

Witness Awesomeness

Watch Boruto episode 65. You will know awesome — Oluwamuyiwa (@madeyemo1) July 20, 2018



This is one holy proclamation that you can definitely put your faith behind.

How We All Watched It

but did yall see episode 65 of Boruto!?!? pic.twitter.com/3Hzlr1vOD7 — enoryT (@Call_Tyrone_) July 20, 2018

Yup, this pretty much sums up how every fan looked while watching Boruto episode 65:

Is That You, IP Man

So when did naruto and IP man link because it look like bro know Wing Chun? #Boruto65 — .Nate (@ImYoungEnough) July 20, 2018

This fan thinks he spots a martial arts Easter egg in Naruto’s battle with Momoshiki:

So Weird, But So Right

After that boruto episode 65 pic.twitter.com/To4NskYV0M — UCHIHA NAVY ? (@Prhyme_EM) July 20, 2018

This is like playing one of those Pictionary games – but somehow the meaning just translates effortlessly:

Naruto Nostalgia

For longtime fans of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden: you’re excused for getting a little misty-eyed at this epic and touching callback montage.

What did you think of Boruto episode 65? Are you looking forward to where the series and character go from here? Let us know in the comments!

You can catch the new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.