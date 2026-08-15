5 Anime That Took a Seriously Dark Turn in 2026

It is the Summer season of 2026, which is also halfway done, giving us enough time to see many interesting anime released so far this year. Each season has been diverse, providing anime that matches every audience’s taste. There have been action, slice-of-life, and even some adult anime with mature themes, broadening the genre as well. However, one new parameter that has recently made anime even more compelling is how dark they can be.

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The concept of an anime or story being dark can vary, and there have been anime this year that prove this variety. Amidst the dozen anime that have embraced darker elements at some point, the following are the anime that took a dark turn no one expected.

5) Chainsmoker Cat

Image courtesy of Bibury Animations Studio

Chainsmoker Cat has been one of the most bizarre anime of 2026, staying on fans’ radar ever since it was first unveiled in February. Fans were confused as to why what they assumed was a parody anime about a cat girl who loves to smoke was given such fluid animation. However, the anime’s bizarre premise is what makes its darkest elements stand out. Its dark comedy, featuring how smoking affects Yani and the people surrounding her, presents a dark reality that no one expected.

As the series progressed, more such elements were introduced, with Yaku being addicted to drugs and subtle hints of her being abused as well, making this anime one of Netflix’s saddest anime too. The darker turns of this anime have been constantly surprising, and it could get even better with new episodes still being released.

4) Sentenced to Be a Hero

Image Courtesy of Studio KAI

Sentenced to Be a Hero is an anime that arrived at the dawn of this year, making surprising waves with its debut on Crunchyroll, with many already dubbing it the best new anime of the year. The element that propelled fans to make this claim stems from its dark fantasy narrative, which only became more compelling as the first episode unveiled a twist on what it means to be a hero.

This helped the anime create a darker identity around the hero trope as the series progressed. With political elements and the rich controlling the world, the anime kept getting darker until its perfect finale, which revealed a new addition to the “hero’s party” that no one expected, along with its own dark twist. Season 2 will undoubtedly keep this momentum going, becoming even darker.

3) Oshi No Ko Season 3

Image courtesy of Doga Kobo

Oshi No Ko was structurally dark from its inception, as the whole premise has been about exploring the deeper and darker elements of the entertainment industry, and this season unveiled many details that it had been concealing for a while. It finally revealed the dynamic between Aqua’s father and Ai, including how he was only 15 when he met Ai, who was only 16 when she became pregnant. Meanwhile, it also perfectly portrayed how getting work in the industry could push talents to exceed their limits.

Kana was the perfect choice for portraying this, and it becoming a scandal was just the perfect element. While these were enough to make it one of the darkest anime of the year, Season 3 also ended by kicking off the final stretch with a dark approach that went beyond everyone’s expectations.

2) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier kicked off as one of the most magical anime of the year, constantly maintaining its beautiful animation and the nuances of magic that kept attracting fans to the series. However, the series took a dark turn that no one expected, yet it was always underlying its magical moments. With Qifrey revealing that there is a society that discards those they don’t deem worthy and never lets them enter, while also turning some people into gold because they see them as lesser beings, it proved how magic can corrupt humans.

While this was a surprising revelation, the fact that knowledge of magic isn’t available to the public and only a select few who are deemed worthy can wield it yet again highlights how this anime was always narratively structured on dark foundations, and it is clear that the new season will continue to embrace even darker elements.

1) Jaadugar: A Witch In Mongolia

Image courtesy of Science SARU

As a historical seinen anime with the title featuring “Witch,” many expected this anime to be a magical series or something akin to Aladdin, especially with how Science SARU’s animation approach made it feel this way. However, the second episode took such a dark turn that it arguably made the anime the darkest series of the year. Sitara witnessing the death of everyone she considered her own was traumatizing, and with her stating her wish to take revenge, the series perfectly unveiled its dark revenge journey.

As new episodes of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia are released, the series has introduced even darker elements that depict the awful reality of history and how things could have been when the Mongols and other empires were taking control of everything, ruining families, communities, and even nations. There is no doubt that Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia will keep this momentum and solidify itself as the darkest anime of 2026 without any competition.