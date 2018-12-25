Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Synopsis Teases Current Arc’s Big Finale

Fans have been divided over Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ Mitsuki Disappearance arc as some are dubbing it the longest arc in the series to date and emphasizing how much it feels like it’s the longest.

But the end of the arc seems to be in sight as the synopsis for Episode 88 of the series teases the beginning of a “decisive battle” in the Hidden Stone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s my translation for the Boruto anime EP #88 preview, which airs next year on January 6th! pic.twitter.com/lKlOjZkEQi — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) December 20, 2018

Episode 88 of the series is currently scheduled to air January 6, 2019 in Japan and is titled “Clash: Kokuyou” and the synopsis for the episode (as translated by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter) teases the set up for its titular clash, “We’re finally heading toward the end stages of the Mitsuki Disappearance arc! Boruto and his comrades have been restrained by Kakuyou. Meanwhile, Kuu and his comrades have gained total control of Iwagakure Village: It’s become completely changed. While in this desperate situation, Shikadai appears and unbinds Boruto and his comrades from their restraints! Joining forces with Inojin and Cho-Cho, they battle Kokuyou as Boruto hurries over to Kuu’s location.”

As for what Kuu’s going to be up to, it seems he an Ohnoki will have a major emotional moment as Kuu begins to rebel against Ohnoki’s wishes, “Seeing Kuu on a rampage…Ohnoki feels disheartened. Even though he’s commanded Kuu to try and stop fighting immediately, that voice doesn’t seem to reach him…?!” Fans saw in the latest episode of the series how Kuu and the other created beings began to rebel against their master’s wishes, as they sought to gain hearts of their own. It seems this will be a major theme going into the final episodes of the arc as well.

But given that fans have yet to see Mitsuki play a major role in all of this, there is a question of what exactly his involvement with Kuu and the others will actually accomplish. The Mitsuki Disappearance arc began in a curious place with Mitsuki’s cede disappearance, so fans will be wondering just how everything will wrap together as the arc comes to a close.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.