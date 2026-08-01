Dandadan Creator Celebrates Crunchyroll’s New Shonen Jump Debut With New Look

The Summer 2026 anime season has already released all of the latest shows, including one of the hottest Shonen Jump series in recent years. Black Torch made its debut on Crunchyroll this season, and it piqued the viewers’ interest with its exceptional animation. The anime announcement caused quite a wave on social media since it’s based on a cancelled manga series written and illustrated by Tsuyoshi Takaki. The manga was serialized in the Jump SQ magazine from 2016 to 2018. Over the years, the manga was eventually forgotten by readers until its anime revival was confirmed in March last year.

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As the anime continues its weekly broadcast, Yukinobu Tatsu, the creator of Dandadan, hyped the anime’s debut. On his official X handle, the creator shared a new visual featuring the protagonist of Black Torch and Rago along with Ichika, the female lead of the story. Along with the visual, the creator also congratulated Takaki for the anime adaptation of Black Torch. The post immediately went viral, and Takaki expressed his gratitude for receiving a gorgeous visual.

What Is Black Torch About?

Image Courtesy of Yukinobu Tatsu

The story centers around Jiro Azuma, a 17-year-old boy who was born with the ability to speak with animals since he is the descendant of a long-standing shinobi clan. Although he tries to live a peaceful life like his grandfather wanted, he would always run into trouble since it’s not easy for him to blend in with others. However, his life turns upside down when he brings home an injured cat.

He never would’ve expected that the cat would turn out to be a demonic spirit known as a mononoke, named Rago, that has long been at war with humanity. Following the chance encounter, Jiro witnesses Rago being attacked by his own kind; the boy risks his life to save him and ends up with a fatal wound. Rago uses his own energy to save Jiro, who later gets entangled in a battle with supernatural beings.

Black Torch Was Cancelled Before It Got a Chance

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The anime adaptation made it quite clear that the series had a lot of potential, but it just failed to gather enough hype when it was being serialized. The story introduces unique supernatural themes, intense action, and even character development despite being a short story. Although the manga didn’t have a wide fanbase, the anime is a huge success thanks to the exceptional animation and unique plot. Considering the hype Black Torch is getting after its anime debut, it’s evident that the series deserved to have at least a few more chapters before the publisher decided its cancellation.

Since it was cancelled after only 19 chapters, Takaki was unable to explore the story as he initially wanted. While the manga won’t be getting another shot at a continuation or a sequel, the short anime series is well worth your time. Additionally, all chapters of the manga are available on the official website of Viz Media, where you can also find links to buy the physical and digital copies of all volumes.



