30 Years Later, Legendary Sci-Fi Anime Is Getting New Streaming Launch With Classic English Dub

A legendary science fiction anime is going to get a new streaming home soon, and it’s finally going to be launching with its missing English dub after all this time. Neon Genesis Evangelion is arguably one of the most influential science-fiction anime of all time. Not only has it gone on to inspire many other mecha anime franchises in the 30 years since it originally made its debut, but the franchise itself has been able to go far beyond its original TV series with all sorts of sequels, specials, movies and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now 30 years after the series came to an end, Neon Genesis Evangelion has announced it will be getting a new streaming home with the Criterion Channel. It has been officially confirmed that Neon Genesis Evangelion, The End of Evangelion, and Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth will be coming to the streaming service on September 1st. And it will also include the original English dub for the ADV Films release of the series that will be streaming for the very first time ever.

Evangelion to Stream With Criterion Channel With Original Dub

Courtesy of Studio Khara

All 26 episodes of the original Neon Genesis Evangelion TV anime along with The End of Evangelion and Evangelion: Death & Rebirth films that followed will be coming to the Criterion Channel streaming service on September 1st. The biggest shake up is the fact that it will also offer the classic English dub release, which is a big shift that fans didn’t expect to see. Because while Neon Genesis Evangelion has been available for streaming with Netflix for the last few years, it features an entirely new English dub cast and staff.

This led to fans thinking that a streaming release for Neon Genesis Evangelion’s then lost English dub would be impossible, but that’s no longer the case with this new streaming debut on the Criterion Channel. It joins an increasing library of anime classics now available on the growing arthouse streaming service such as Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, K-ON! and more. It also does spark hope of a potential physical release with the collection in the future, but the rights for such a launch might be even more complicated than a streaming one. Either way this is a big move forward for the classic.

Neon Genesis Evangelion to Return for Brand New Anime

Play video

It’s far from over for the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise as even after all the movies and endings fans have gotten over the years, there’s still even more of the anime on the way. It’s going to start all over for a new era, however, as Studio Khara have revealed that they are now working on a brand new Evangelion anime series. They will be cooperating on the new series project together with CloverWorks, the studio behind anime hits such as My Dress-Up Darling, the Rascal Does Not Dream franchise, Spy x Family and more.

This new Evangelion anime series will be directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki and Toru Yatabe (who have prior experience on the franchise’s feature film releases), and will be written by NieR franchise creator Yoko Taro. NieR composer Keiichi Okabe has also signed on to provide the new music for the anime. A release window, date, or international plans have yet to be confirmed as of this time.