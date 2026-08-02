Dragon Ball Super Reboot Raises Major Release Schedule Questions With New Update

Dragon Ball Super is ready for its return later this year with a brand new reboot anime series taking on the Battle of Gods arc, and a new schedule update has sparked some major questions about its release schedule. Dragon Ball commemorated the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga with the confirmation that there are some cool new Dragon Ball Super projects now in the works. The first is going to be hitting our screens later this Fall as it remakes the TV anime series and adapts the battle against Beerus once more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is a new, enhanced version of the original Dragon Ball Super TV anime series offering a whole new take on the Battle of Gods arc as it was originally seen. Previously confirming it would be making its debut this Fall, the anime is now raising questions as new broadcast schedule updates in Japan will be taking up the franchise’s usual Friday and Sunday time slots this October. So this new anime reboot just might end up airing on an entirely different day or time when it hits.

When Does Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Actually Come Out?

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

New updates have revealed that Digimon will be airing classic episodes of the anime this Summer as voted by fans ahead of a brand new anime making its debut next year. Notably this re-airing of classic episodes will be taking place on Sunday mornings, which was the old time slot that the original Dragon Ball Super anime had during its own run. There’s a chance that it could air where Dragon Ball Daima did on Fridays, but it seems like that time slot might be taken by another show that has already confirmed its own October 9th release date too.

These time slots don’t necessarily mean that Dragon Ball Super: Beerus won’t air on a Friday or Sunday, but it’s raising a lot more questions about its potential launch. It’s also yet to confirm an October release date for its new episodes as of this time, so there are still many questions left to be answered as we rapidly approach the Fall 2026 window in just a little under two months. It also might be running for fewer (or more) episodes than expected too.

What to Know for New Dragon Ball Super Anime

Play video

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be making its debut during the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and it will feature a complete retooling of the original TV anime. It’s teased to be a fully enhanced version of the Battle of Gods arc complete with “extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story.” But its international plans have yet to be revealed as of this time.

Though the title of the new reboot references the Battle of Gods arc, it’s also teased to be including Frieza in the new series as well. The new reboot will also be retooling the Resurrection F arc, but not much has been shown for this part of the update. This is all leading to the eventual debut of a brand new anime for the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol coming in the near future next.