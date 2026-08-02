Kaguya Sama: Love Is War Creator’s Dark Fantasy Gets Cancelled After Hiatus

Following the controversial ending of Oshi no Ko, author Aka Akasaka returned with yet another bold and unique series titled Märchen Crown. The manga began serializing in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine in March last year. Akasaka is known for several acclaimed series, including Kaguya Sama: Love Is War, which is often considered one of the best romantic comedies of all time. Azychika is responsible for the gorgeous art style that caught readers’ attention. The title is a collective pen name for a group of illustrators known for providing the art for the famous action fantasy, Record of Ragnarok. Additionally, Aoi Kujira, the creator of the Greek Circle Crisis, is contributing as a series composer.

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However, despite the fact that the creators have quite a lot of popularity in the industry, Märchen Crown was a massive flop. It didn’t appeal to readers or critics and failed to live up to fans’ expectations. After more than a year of serialization, Anime News Network confirmed that the manga has already entered its final arc. The manga took a one-week hiatus and will return with a new chapter on August 6th, 2026, to commence the final battle. While there’s no official announcement about the series’ cancellation, the fact that it entered its final arc in less than 50 chapters is more than enough to confirm that it’s being axed due to low popularity and poor critical reception.

What Is the Plot of Märchen Crown?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The manga was being promoted as a fairy tale romance, but it contained a horrifying twist that completely changed the story’s genre. The story takes place in a fantasy world where a young girl named Rapunzel lives on a tower all alone. The tower is located in the middle of the forest, where no one dares to set foot because of the witch. The witch claims the outside world is dangerous and full of wicked people, which is why she kept Rapunzel locked inside the tower.

However, Rapunzel’s life takes a drastic turn when a young boy named Mikel steps into the tower. After the chance encounter, they met several times and eventually fell in love. Rapunzel yearns to see the outside world and requests that Mikel take her to his village. However, stepping into the real world made her realize that everything the witch told her about the world was in fact true. Instead of a beautiful village that she expected to see, Mikel’s home is full of strange and horrifying creatures.

When Will Märchen Crown End?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

So far, the manga has only confirmed that the final arc will commence on August 6th with its Chapter 48. However, considering that it’s ending so abruptly, we can expect the series to wrap up within this year. Even series from popular series will get cancelled in less than 60 chapters if they fail to catch the readers’ attention.

Along with the magazine, Märchen Crown also debuted on the official Manga Plus app, where you can find Shueisha’s finished and ongoing works in English. The manga has only released volumes in Japan so far. However, since it’s already translated into English, we should expect volumes to be released internationally, but there’s no official confirmation yet.