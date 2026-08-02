Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of 2026 Kicks Off New Arc With Trailer – Watch Now

One new Summer 2026 anime has been taking over Crunchyroll since it made its debut last month, and is gearing up for a whole new arc with a new trailer introducing an important new member to the voice cast. The Summer 2026 anime schedule got off to a hot start in July with a bunch of cool looking new series making their respective debuts. Now that we’re a month or so into the Summer, each of these new series are now finding their groove and heading into the real meat of their respective stories.

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The anime adaptation for Tomato Soup’s Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia came in swinging this Summer with a first impression that revealed it was going to tackle one of the most emotional and darkest stories that anime fans will get to see over the next few weeks. The latest episode of the series is taking that even further with an important new addition to the cast, and you can check it all out below with a new trailer teasing what’s next to come for the series below.

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Introduces First Empress Boraqchin

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Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia has officially kicked off a major new arc with Episode 6 of the series (which is now streaming with Crunchyroll as of this time), and the major new addition to the series is Boraqchin, the First Empress of Ögedei (the second Emperor of the Mongol Empire). With fans guessing who would bring the character to life before her anime debut, it’s now been revealed that she’s voiced by Kujira. This new trailer also teases what’s to come with this major new addition to the anime as things are going to get a lot more complicated.

Sitara is now in the midst of a new spy mission within the Mongol Empire, and the characters highlighted in this trailer all play a role in what’s to come next. The newest key visual for the anime (which you can find below) also teases how each of these characters will be playing off of one another as each of them are also in the midst of their own hidden schemes and more. We’re going to get a lot more intrigue moving forward, so it’s now the perfect time to catch up with it all.

You Should Catch Up With Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

©Tomato Soup(AKITASHOTEN)/Jaadugar Committee

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is one of the most interesting new anime releases of the Summer, and it’s easier than ever to catch up with the anime as it’s now streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll. There’s also an English dub release for the anime streaming on a weekly basis as well, so there are all sorts of ways to jump into the series as it gears up for an interesting new phase. If you like political schemes and hidden agendas, this next arc is going to be for you.

That’s especially true as the anime has already proven that there are violent and outright terrible consequences for failure. The stakes are incredibly high in this story, and you’ll soon see why it’s been such a hit so far. The character design might have lulled you into a false sense of security for the kind of sadly real story it is, but that’s all part of the fun as well.