My Hero Academia Officially Returns to Crunchyroll With Final Timeskip Anime

My Hero Academia has officially ended its anime with a final timeskip story now streaming with Crunchyroll. Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2024, but the franchise has been continuing further as the anime released its eighth and final season last year. But then the anime continued with some special new releases this year as it adapted the final manga materials crafted by Horikoshi himself. Now that has all come to an end with one final anime release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia has returned to Crunchyroll with the anime’s final release, a new short that showcases one final look at how the future for Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes are shaping up following the end of the series. Serving as one final button on the epilogue special airing earlier this Spring, this new anime is a short look at Eri as she reflects on everything that happened through the course of her life in the anime on a whole.

My Hero Academia Officially Ends With Final Anime Short on Crunchyroll

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” is now officially streaming on Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language audio. It’s a new anime short that’s sadly much shorter than fans might have hoped for. Much like the special epilogue episode that aired earlier this Spring that focused more on Deku and the others’ adult lives following the end of the original series, this short takes place even further than that. Focusing more on Eri and giving her an official epilogue after everything she had gone through in the original series, it’s also a proper goodbye to the series as a whole.

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” adapted the final five pages of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga that the creator had included as part of the My Hero Academia Ultra Age fan book that was released following the end of the series. This also means that the anime has now officially wrapped up its adaptation of everything that Horikoshi had created for the series, and now it’s a wrap for the anime as well. Unless there’s something secret and original planned for the future, this truly is the end of it all.

Is My Hero Academia Really Over?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

With this final short bringing My Hero Academia’s anime to an end, it’s yet to be revealed if this is going to be the end of the anime franchise overall. It’s currently celebrating the 10th anniversary of the anime’s original debut, so there’s still plenty of time to announce a potential feature film or some kind of original special that could keep the story going. Fans want to see more of Deku’s adult life as a hero, so that would be a great path forward if the franchise does indeed decide to continue. But this is it for Horikoshi’s official canon.

My Hero Academia still has a live-action feature film in the works with Legendary Entertainment and Toho, and is currently scheduled for a release with Netflix. Bleach live-action film director Shunsuke Sato has been attached and Wonder Woman, Argylle, and IT: Welcome to Derry writer Jason Fuchs is writing the script. No real forward momentum has been revealed as of the time of this writing, so it’s best to just go back and enjoy the My Hero Academia anime in the meantime now that it’s complete.