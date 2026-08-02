My Hero Academia Confirms New Number One Hero After Anime Finale Timeskip

My Hero Academia has officially returned with one final special for the anime, and its new timeskip finale short has confirmed that there’s a new number one hero now firmly in place heading into the future. My Hero Academia kicked off the 10th anniversary of the anime’s original debut this year, and with it has brought the anime back for some cool returns. Although the TV anime series ended its run last year after its eighth and final season, the anime had come back for two new specials explore more of the future.

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The final episode of My Hero Academia skipped ahead forward in time about ten years following the end of the fight against All For One, and it revealed what Izuku Midoriya and the others would be doing in their future careers. The anime then returned for a special epilogue earlier this Spring exploring more of that future, and has now come back this Summer with a new short taking things even further with the final confirmation of the Top 5 heroes in the rankings now that Deku’s back in action. And there’s a new number one hero.

My Hero Academia Confirms Final Top Hero Rankings With New Anime

Courtesy of Toho Animation

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” is now officially streaming with Crunchyroll, and it’s a brand new anime short set after the events of the special epilogue released earlier this Spring. It adapts the final few pages of manga from Kohei Horikoshi, and gives one final update on Deku’s hero future. The epilogue revealed that Deku was considering getting back into his pro hero work on a part-time basis after getting access to a special suit that the rest of his Class 1-A friends had helped to build, and he’s risen through the ranks fast.

It’s revealed in the short that sometime after the events of the original My Hero Academia TV anime and the epilogue episode that Deku has already made it to 4th place in the top hero rankings. Bakugo was also inspired by seeing Deku back in action that although he was previously to have been Number 15, it seems that having his old rival back had inspired him enough to get back to Number 5. My Hero Academia’s final top hero rankings break down as such:

Lemillion Shoto Torodoki Mt. Lady Deku Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight

My Hero Academia Gave Deku the Perfect Pro Hero Future

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Although he’s not the new number one hero much like fans had expected when My Hero Academia first began all those years ago, this is still a perfect ending for Deku. Lemillion taking the proper top hero spot also makes a lot of sense considering how big of a deal he was during the main series, and was almost considered to be next in line following All Might’s time with One For All before everything went down. Deku’s been able to be near the top, yet still has his full time career.

Deku becoming a teacher at the end of the series without any powers did kind of rub fans the wrong way as it felt like a step down from the kind of hero he had become at the end of the war. But this final button on the anime further proves this was ultimately the best decision for him as Deku is not only seen as a great hero who saved the world all those years later, but is directly influencing the next generation through his teaching in a much more direct way than All Might ever did.